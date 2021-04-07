Director: HICD (Research Infrastructures) at National Research Foundation

he National Research Foundation (NRF) is a government mandated research and science development agency established through the National Research Foundation Act (Act No. 23 of 1998) as amended. The agency supports and promotes research and human capital development through innovative funding instruments, the provision of National Research Facilities, and science engagement platforms and programmes to the broader community, in all fields of science and technology including natural science, engineering, social science and humanities.

The Human and Infrastructure Capacity Development (HICD) Directorate of the NRF focusses on advancing research career development, through support for postgraduate, postdoctoral and emerging researchers and, strengthening institutional research infrastructures at public universities and research institutions across South Africa to drive scientific research and innovation.

The NRF invites applications from suitably qualified individuals to occupy the position of Director: HICD within the Research and Innovation Support and Advancement (RISA) Business unit.

Reporting to the Executive Director: HICD; the successful candidate will work closely with the NRF strategic partners such as government, local and international higher education institutions, granting and funding agencies, foundations, science councils, Research and Development institutions and industry.

Key responsibilities will include: Managing a portfolio of funding instruments and initiatives directed at strengthening research infrastructures at public universities and research institutions. Managing mobility funding for access to national and global research infrastructures. Developing and implementing programmes for Instrument Scientists and Specialised Technical Professionals to enable the effective use of advanced research infrastructures and platforms. Developing and managing national and international networks and partnerships with STEM stakeholders in the private and public sector. Conceptualising and implementing innovative interventions to facilitate the transition to a demographically representative grantholder cohort. Leading and implementing interventions on grantsmanship for researchers in partnership with universities. Compiling documents such as Strategies, Frameworks, Business Plans, Reviews and Reports. Ongoing monitoring and evaluation of programme activities and initiatives.

Key requirements are: A minimum of a Masters degree in any discipline with strong evidence of research experience utilising state-of-the-art research infrastructures. A Doctoral degree will be an advantage and is preferred. A minimum of five (5) years post Masters relevant work experience utilising state-of-the-art research infrastructures and/or managing research infrastructures. A thorough understanding of the South African Higher Education landscape. A thorough understanding of the South African National System of Innovation and research infrastructure landscape. Strategic thinking and analytical skills for the purposes of leading, developing and implementing programmes. Proven leadership and management experience including financial, human resource and business process management. Technical experience or familiarity with project management. Experience with managing stakeholder relationships within the scientific community, industry and government. Good verbal and written communication skills in English. Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to work individually and in teams. * High level of computer proficiency with the MS Office suite.

Learn more/Apply for this position