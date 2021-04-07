Enterprise Account Manager

Position Purpose:
- Leverage your regional expertise within Enterprise.
- Defend existing revenue streams by minimising churn of services.
- Drive cross-functional collaboration to achieve the regional commercial and operational targets.
- Develop revenue from new products and services, thereby increasing our share of wallet and continue to elevate the company as the partner of choice for services in Africa and the Middle East.
Key stakeholder Relationship:
Internal
- VP Global Sales, Regional Directors, Sales team; Commercial Managers, Product & Innovation team, Operations, Finance, HR
External
- Customers, Prospects
Experience & Qualifications:
Minimum Qualification:
- Matric
- Business related degree would be an advantage
- Industry recognized product certification
Minimum Experience
- 5+ years in Corporate and Enterprise sales environment
- Good network across regional corporate and enterprise customers
- Good sales and technical knowledge of WAN Solutions – including SDN technologies, SDWAN and IP
- Demonstratable expertise in complex solution selling
Other Requirements
- Multilingual would be advantageous
- Valid passport
- Own transport
- Flexible working hours to accommodate European / African time zone for internal and external customer obligations
- Willing and able to travel internationally and attend trade shows
Key Performance Areas & Indicators:
ACHIEVE SALES TARGETS (NET MRR)
Tasks
- Achieve new business development sales target
- Achieve Billed Revenue target
- Lead, and support on regional growth opportunities
- Identify and prioritize on-boarding of new customers / new product revenue streams in the region
- Develop and actively manage customers achieving revenue growth
- Identify and orchestrate at least one big deal
- Determine root causes and implement corrective action to reduce credits and cancellations
Tracking Report /BI Tool
- The company Sales Tool
- Weekly sales dashboard / Pipeline
- Master Service Agreement (MSA)
- The company Sales Tool & Weekly reporting
- Big Deal Forum / Sales Tool
- Sales revenue and Churn Reports
RETAIN EXISTING BUSINESS
Tasks
- Target 18% churn rate per annum
- Manage regional contribution towards P&L, review financial data and implement steps to increase revenue
- Ensure execution of customer ADPs and orchestrate peer to peer relationships
- Present and execute regional strategies to drive the company presence and capability
KPI’s
- Achieve sales churn targets
- Pro-actively manage and mitigate out-of-term contracts
- Develop and execute the ADP (where relevant)
- Orchestrate internal stakeholders to maximize relationship
- Develop tangible business opportunities
Tracking Report /BI Tool
- Sales reporting
- 120-day renewal report
- AP
- Sales Pipeline
CROSS FUNCTIONAL CO-ORDINATION TO SUPPORT – CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT
Tasks
- Communicate upside, risks and threats within deals to all relevant internal departments
Tracking Report /BI Tool
- Sales reporting / Big Deal Forum
- Sales Weekly All Hands / Sales Reporting
SALES REPORTING
Tasks
- Provide timely and accurate sales reports demonstrating planning and execution to deliver growth
- Weekly reporting to line manager
- Manage and contribute towards the companty key customer Account Development Plans
KPI’s
- Ensure sales pipeline is always up to date and accurate (Sales Bible)
- Meaningful interpretation and analysis of account portfolio
- Accurate forecasting of Committed & Expected Numbers
- Achievements, planned activity and issues requiring remedial action
- Identify trends and maximize financial contribution from Customer accounts
Tracking Report /BI Tool
- The company Sales Tool
- Sales Bible
- Weekly sales report
- ADP
Competency requirements for position
KNOWLEDGE
Industry and Product Knowledge
- Excellent appreciation of key Corporate and Enterprise players in the designated region, with a strong portfolio of closing deals in past
- Technical expertise in selling Corporate and Enterprise WAN Solution and services including layer 2, layer 3, IP and SDWAN
- Government sector knowledge an advantage
- Knowledge of regional market conditions
SKILLS
Sales
- Demonstrable expertise in complex solution selling
- Track record of building strong relationships across customer business fuctions
- Regional trade show experience and planning
- Ability to identify key customer stakeholders for existing and newly developed products/services
Account Management
- Revenue defence; accomplished in retention and cross-sell and up-sell of services
- Adept at building and executing Account Plans (AP’s)
Prospecting
- Ability to identify market trends and opportunities
Compelling Communication
- Strong written skill
- Exceptional negotiation skills with an ability to influence others
- Presentation skills
- Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook)
Forecasting and Governance
- Sales reportng discipline, including pipeline and opportunity management
BEHAVIORAL
- Results oriented
- Ability to plan and execute Customer responsiveness
- Ability to influence others
- Able to operate independantly
- High levels of self motivation
- Initiative
- Tenacity and resilience
- Problem solving skills
Key Performance Areas:
- Achieve Sales Target (Net MRR) 40%
- Retain Existing business 15%
- Cross Functional Co-ordination to Support Customer Engagement/Account Plan Management 15%
- Sales Reporting – Accurate forecasting of Committed & Expected Numbers 15%
- Product Knowledge 15%