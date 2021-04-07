Executive PA

Multinational manufacturer and supplier of electric cables and associated products is seeking a highly proficient Executive Assistant to be the right hand person to the FD.

You will be required to assist with travel, diary management, filing and adhoc tasks. Over and above this you will be given exposure to projects, following up on procurement, project timeline and finance duties. Great opportunity if you enjoy being involved in every aspect of the business.

Matric essential and project management or finance tertiary qualification preferred.

Desired Skills:

Diary Management

Travel Arrangements

Filing

Project assistance

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Personal Assistant

Learn more/Apply for this position