Field Operations Manager – Glazing and Fabrication
Location: Johannesburg
Position Overview:
They are looking for motivated, detail orientated applicant who can join their team as a Field Operations Manager. One will be responsible to run the installation of new and existing projects and run new and existing maintenance projects.
Minimum Experience Requirements:
- 5+ Year experience in glazing installation and/or fabrication.
- Working knowledge of patch / point fixed glass facades, skylights and/or canopies with silicone joints.
- Knowledge of membrane cladding materials (for example ETFE) is advantageous
- Knowledge of structural steel installation and quality control.
- Ability to comprehend specifications, schedules, and drawings
Further Requirements include:
- High school certificate and further studies are advantageous
- Strong detail, deadline, and goal orientation, with high integrity and innovation, and exceptional interpersonal and communication skills are required
- Must be able to complete multiple tasks on multiple projects as directed by the Project Engineer
- Strong communication skills and ability to represent the Company’s interests while providing client satisfaction
- Knowledge of Windows and MS Office systems
- In addition to normal physical exertions in a job-site environment, individual should have above average walking, climbing, lifting, and balancing skills
- Own transport and drivers licence required
- Position requires being based at the Johannesburg office and involves travel in and around South Africa
Desired Skills:
- Glazing installation
- Structural steel installation
- membrane cladding
- ETFE
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
A leading design-build engineering subcontractor which focuses of specialist clad structures including facades, canopies, and skylights.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Basic salary
- Performance Bonus