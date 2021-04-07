Field Operations Manager – Glazing and Fabrication

Field Operations Manager – Glazing and Fabrication

Location: Johannesburg

Position Overview:

They are looking for motivated, detail orientated applicant who can join their team as a Field Operations Manager. One will be responsible to run the installation of new and existing projects and run new and existing maintenance projects.

Minimum Experience Requirements:

5+ Year experience in glazing installation and/or fabrication.

Working knowledge of patch / point fixed glass facades, skylights and/or canopies with silicone joints.

Knowledge of membrane cladding materials (for example ETFE) is advantageous

Knowledge of structural steel installation and quality control.

Ability to comprehend specifications, schedules, and drawings

Further Requirements include:

High school certificate and further studies are advantageous

Strong detail, deadline, and goal orientation, with high integrity and innovation, and exceptional interpersonal and communication skills are required

Must be able to complete multiple tasks on multiple projects as directed by the Project Engineer

Strong communication skills and ability to represent the Company’s interests while providing client satisfaction

Knowledge of Windows and MS Office systems

In addition to normal physical exertions in a job-site environment, individual should have above average walking, climbing, lifting, and balancing skills

Own transport and drivers licence required

Position requires being based at the Johannesburg office and involves travel in and around South Africa

Desired Skills:

Glazing installation

Structural steel installation

membrane cladding

ETFE

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

A leading design-build engineering subcontractor which focuses of specialist clad structures including facades, canopies, and skylights.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Basic salary

Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position