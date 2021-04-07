Field Operations Manager – Glazing and Fabrication

Location: Johannesburg

Position Overview:

They are looking for motivated, detail orientated applicant who can join their team as a Field Operations Manager. One will be responsible to run the installation of new and existing projects and run new and existing maintenance projects.

Minimum Experience Requirements:

  • 5+ Year experience in glazing installation and/or fabrication.
  • Working knowledge of patch / point fixed glass facades, skylights and/or canopies with silicone joints.
  • Knowledge of membrane cladding materials (for example ETFE) is advantageous
  • Knowledge of structural steel installation and quality control.
  • Ability to comprehend specifications, schedules, and drawings

Further Requirements include:

  • High school certificate and further studies are advantageous
  • Strong detail, deadline, and goal orientation, with high integrity and innovation, and exceptional interpersonal and communication skills are required
  • Must be able to complete multiple tasks on multiple projects as directed by the Project Engineer
  • Strong communication skills and ability to represent the Company’s interests while providing client satisfaction
  • Knowledge of Windows and MS Office systems
  • In addition to normal physical exertions in a job-site environment, individual should have above average walking, climbing, lifting, and balancing skills
  • Own transport and drivers licence required
  • Position requires being based at the Johannesburg office and involves travel in and around South Africa

Desired Skills:

  • Glazing installation
  • Structural steel installation
  • membrane cladding
  • ETFE

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

A leading design-build engineering subcontractor which focuses of specialist clad structures including facades, canopies, and skylights.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Basic salary
  • Performance Bonus

