Finance Manager

Apr 7, 2021

Our client in the Mining industry has an opportunity available for a Finance Manager, to be based in the Centurion area.

Requirements:

  • Qualified CA
  • Have a minimum of 5 Years’ experience; preferably in a Mining or Manufacturing environment
  • Knowledge of Financial and Accounting Software- Sage will be advantageous
  • Practical knowledge of IFRS, Vat and Income Tax Act
  • High Level of Competence in MS Office (Advanced Excel, PowerPoint, and Word)

KPAs:

  • Manage and ensure Corporate Governance and statutory compliance
  • Budgeting and performance monitoring
  • Managing and coordinating Head Office accounts-payable function
  • Managing of Head Office working capital management and cash flow forecasting
  • Head office Review of all Trial Balances of subsidiaries
  • Banking and Treasury
  • Review all reconciliations prepared for the head office balance sheet and payroll
  • Reconcile all Intercompany financial transactions

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position