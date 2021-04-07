Finance Manager

Our client in the Mining industry has an opportunity available for a Finance Manager, to be based in the Centurion area.

Requirements:

Qualified CA

Have a minimum of 5 Years’ experience; preferably in a Mining or Manufacturing environment

Knowledge of Financial and Accounting Software- Sage will be advantageous

Practical knowledge of IFRS, Vat and Income Tax Act

High Level of Competence in MS Office (Advanced Excel, PowerPoint, and Word)

KPAs:

Manage and ensure Corporate Governance and statutory compliance

Budgeting and performance monitoring

Managing and coordinating Head Office accounts-payable function

Managing of Head Office working capital management and cash flow forecasting

Head office Review of all Trial Balances of subsidiaries

Banking and Treasury

Review all reconciliations prepared for the head office balance sheet and payroll

Reconcile all Intercompany financial transactions

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

