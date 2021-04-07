Our client in the Mining industry has an opportunity available for a Finance Manager, to be based in the Centurion area.
Requirements:
- Qualified CA
- Have a minimum of 5 Years’ experience; preferably in a Mining or Manufacturing environment
- Knowledge of Financial and Accounting Software- Sage will be advantageous
- Practical knowledge of IFRS, Vat and Income Tax Act
- High Level of Competence in MS Office (Advanced Excel, PowerPoint, and Word)
KPAs:
- Manage and ensure Corporate Governance and statutory compliance
- Budgeting and performance monitoring
- Managing and coordinating Head Office accounts-payable function
- Managing of Head Office working capital management and cash flow forecasting
- Head office Review of all Trial Balances of subsidiaries
- Banking and Treasury
- Review all reconciliations prepared for the head office balance sheet and payroll
- Reconcile all Intercompany financial transactions
Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.