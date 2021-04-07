Fleet Controller

Summary:
Our client a large concern is looking for a fleet manager that is also very particular in their admin skills
This is due to the fact that this person will managing and tracking a fleet of vehicles at one time and must report on a daily basis.
Description:
- Must have at least 3 years experience in this career area. (Fleet management)
- Knowledge of Amber fleet and Vtrack will be highly recognized for this vacancy.
- Petrol usage and report must be done on a daily, weekly, and monthly scale.
As mentioned above, must be good with reports and admin related functions
Minimum Requirements
- Grade 12 with maths
- Any other qualifications will be to your advantage
- Logistics experience will be a major deciding factor in this application
- Must have own transport to and from work
- Clear Criminal Record and Credit Record
- Contactable references
Desired Skills:
- fleet
- Admin
- Reports
- fleet controler
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric