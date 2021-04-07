Fleet Controller

Summary:

Our client a large concern is looking for a fleet manager that is also very particular in their admin skills

This is due to the fact that this person will managing and tracking a fleet of vehicles at one time and must report on a daily basis.

Description:

Must have at least 3 years experience in this career area. (Fleet management)

Knowledge of Amber fleet and Vtrack will be highly recognized for this vacancy.

Petrol usage and report must be done on a daily, weekly, and monthly scale.

As mentioned above, must be good with reports and admin related functions

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12 with maths

Any other qualifications will be to your advantage

Logistics experience will be a major deciding factor in this application

Must have own transport to and from work

Clear Criminal Record and Credit Record

Contactable references

Desired Skills:

fleet

Admin

Reports

fleet controler

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

