Fleet Controller

Apr 7, 2021

Summary:

Our client a large concern is looking for a fleet manager that is also very particular in their admin skills

This is due to the fact that this person will managing and tracking a fleet of vehicles at one time and must report on a daily basis.

Description:

  • Must have at least 3 years experience in this career area. (Fleet management)
  • Knowledge of Amber fleet and Vtrack will be highly recognized for this vacancy.
  • Petrol usage and report must be done on a daily, weekly, and monthly scale.

As mentioned above, must be good with reports and admin related functions

Minimum Requirements

  • Grade 12 with maths
  • Any other qualifications will be to your advantage
  • Logistics experience will be a major deciding factor in this application
  • Must have own transport to and from work
  • Clear Criminal Record and Credit Record
  • Contactable references

Desired Skills:

  • fleet
  • Admin
  • Reports
  • fleet controler

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

