Full Stack Developer (C# .NET Core) at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

The company requires a Full Stack Software Developer who has the same level of passion for high quality software solutions. You will be part of a cross-functional team that is responsible for the full software development life cycle from conception to deployment of each new product. As a Full Stack Developer, you need to be comfortable around both the front and back end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries. Develop and maintaining web applications. Create automated and scalable solutions. Develop reusable code and libraries for future use. Translate UI and UX wireframes to visual elements of the application. Integrate frontend and backend aspects of the application. Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency. Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software

Experience

5 years proven experience in software development (A relevant 3 year degree / diploma in IT) OR

7 years’ proven software development

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Software Development

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology

Knowledge

Essential experience in the following skill set is required:

Minimum:

JavaScript, HTML 5, CSS

Backend development with C#, .Net Core and Entity framework

Entity framework

Write effective API’s (REST / Swagger)

Write effective Unit Tests (TDD)

Write effective Front-end Code following Capitec’s UX Standards

Git source code version control

SQL

Application Architecture & Design

Application and Data integration

Ideal:

Mobile Development (Native or Hybrid)

CI/CD (e.g Jenkins, TeamCity, Azure Pipelines etc)

OAuth 2.0

Solution profiling and tracing

Linux, Docker, Kubernetes

DevOps and Automation

AWS

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Clear criminal and credit record

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

