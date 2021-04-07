General Manager

DUR001259 – GENERAL MANAGER (DURBAN – PINETOWN)

Purpose of the Job:

A beautifully landscaped residential retirement village is looking for a new General Manager to overseas all aspects of operations.

Required Qualifications

Matric – essential Tertiary qualifications – highly advantageous

Technical Competencies & Experience:

10 years’ managing medium size residential estate/commercial/industrial/farming operation Experience in supervision & management – (admin/garden/domestic/ maintenance/kitchen/laundry staff complement of 32) Financial management Maintenance Security Computer literate Negotiate with suppliers, contractors, trade unions, CCMA + insurance claims Meetings with + reporting to board of Trustees

Behavioural Competencies:

Strong verbal + written communication skills Effective interpersonal skills Teamwork skills Ability to coordinate diverse employees Change and improvement management Ability to increase productivity Visionary & provide useful advice Highly Structured

Remuneration:

Market-related

