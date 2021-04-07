DUR001259 – GENERAL MANAGER (DURBAN – PINETOWN)
Purpose of the Job:
A beautifully landscaped residential retirement village is looking for a new General Manager to overseas all aspects of operations.
Required Qualifications
- Matric – essential
- Tertiary qualifications – highly advantageous
Technical Competencies & Experience:
- 10 years’ managing medium size residential estate/commercial/industrial/farming operation
- Experience in supervision & management – (admin/garden/domestic/ maintenance/kitchen/laundry staff complement of 32)
- Financial management
- Maintenance
- Security
- Computer literate
- Negotiate with suppliers, contractors, trade unions, CCMA + insurance claims
- Meetings with + reporting to board of Trustees
Behavioural Competencies:
- Strong verbal + written communication skills
- Effective interpersonal skills
- Teamwork skills
- Ability to coordinate diverse employees
- Change and improvement management
- Ability to increase productivity
- Visionary & provide useful advice
- Highly Structured
Remuneration:
Market-related
IMPORTANT – Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.