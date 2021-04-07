General Manager

Apr 7, 2021

DUR001259 – GENERAL MANAGER (DURBAN – PINETOWN)

Purpose of the Job:

A beautifully landscaped residential retirement village is looking for a new General Manager to overseas all aspects of operations.

Required Qualifications

  1. Matric – essential
  2. Tertiary qualifications – highly advantageous

Technical Competencies & Experience:

  1. 10 years’ managing medium size residential estate/commercial/industrial/farming operation
  2. Experience in supervision & management – (admin/garden/domestic/ maintenance/kitchen/laundry staff complement of 32)
  3. Financial management
  4. Maintenance
  5. Security
  6. Computer literate
  7. Negotiate with suppliers, contractors, trade unions, CCMA + insurance claims
  8. Meetings with + reporting to board of Trustees

Behavioural Competencies:

  1. Strong verbal + written communication skills
  2. Effective interpersonal skills
  3. Teamwork skills
  4. Ability to coordinate diverse employees
  5. Change and improvement management
  6. Ability to increase productivity
  7. Visionary & provide useful advice
  8. Highly Structured

Remuneration:

Market-related

IMPORTANTOnly shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

