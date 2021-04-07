Half day Administrator Pretoria East – Reference: 20660

Don’t miss this rare opportunity. Enjoy a varied day in a pleasant surrounding.

Duties

To assist Director with daily administration of the office and management of properties.

Do monthly invoicing and update statements on Excel.

Keep daily filling up to date.

Weekly reconciliation of bank statements

Marketing and advertising of properties .

Vetting of new tenants.

Attending to lease renewals.

Full monthly management of properties.

Arranging of property maintenance.

Control tenants moving in and out.

Debtors processing on MS Excel.

Creditor processing on MS Excel.

Update of loan schedules (Bonds & other loans).

Prepare salaries for staff.

Attend to UIF matters.

Keep staff leave up to date.

Attend to Petty Cash.

Vehicle licencing & renewals of all vehicles.

Typing of correspondence.

Booking of flights, vehicles & accommodation.

Answering and screening of incoming calls.

Collect and sort post.

Office management.

Preparation of VAT submissions bi-monthly.

Preparation of yearly income tax files.

Attend to all insurance claims for vehicles and properties.

Assist Director with Administration or Personal Assistant duties.

Requirements

Must be fluent in English and Afrikaans.

Own transport and live in the surrounding areas.

Work independently.

Client focused.

Good all-rounder with relevant experience.

Package & Remuneration

R8 000 to R10 000 per month neg on exp and qualifications

Desired Skills:

Administrator

Personal Assistant

