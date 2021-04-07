Human Resources Manager

Human Resource Manager

Based in Vulcania, Brakpan

Well-established International manufacturing company is looking for a Human Resource Manager to join their team. The candidate will be responsible for the full Human Resources function including but not limited to: Staff training initiatives, CCMA cases, queries, Labour Law updates within the company, recruitment processes and reviewing of payroll function. They are looking for someone with good people skills and ambition to benefit their team.

HR Related Degree

3-5 Years’ experience

