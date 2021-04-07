Intermediate Java Full Stack Developer / Analyst – Remote – R600 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Apr 7, 2021

Great opportunity for an Intermediate Full Stack Developer / Analyst with Java
Development experience to join an environment that is highly adaptable in their methods of teamwork and collaboration!! The team is looking for a flexible Intermediate Dev to work with the development team to live and shape the agile DevOps process and Agile / Scrum Master task.
If you willing to actively be part of a diverse team, sharing knowledge and providing guidance, and thrilled about the latest technologies, full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of getting into the detail then this could be the role for you, APPLY TODAY!!

The opportunity requires a background in Cloud technology (AWS) and Java; and the technology landscape includes:

  • 4+ years
  • Senior
  • AWS
  • IIB
  • Java
  • API
  • Angular 6/7/8
  • Java 8
  • J2EE
  • JDBC
  • Junit
  • JPQL
  • Openshift
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • Jenkins
  • Javascript
  • Typescript
  • Maven
  • Gradle
  • PostgreSQL
  • Webpack

Reference Number for this position is DM52571 which is a long-term contract position working remotely offering a contract rate of up to R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Dominic on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

