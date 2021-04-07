Intermediate Java Full Stack Developer / Analyst – Remote – R600 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Great opportunity for an Intermediate Full Stack Developer / Analyst with Java
Development experience to join an environment that is highly adaptable in their methods of teamwork and collaboration!! The team is looking for a flexible Intermediate Dev to work with the development team to live and shape the agile DevOps process and Agile / Scrum Master task.
If you willing to actively be part of a diverse team, sharing knowledge and providing guidance, and thrilled about the latest technologies, full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of getting into the detail then this could be the role for you, APPLY TODAY!!
The opportunity requires a background in Cloud technology (AWS) and Java; and the technology landscape includes:
- 4+ years
- Senior
- AWS
- IIB
- Java
- API
- Angular 6/7/8
- Java 8
- J2EE
- JDBC
- Junit
- JPQL
- Openshift
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- Jenkins
- Javascript
- Typescript
- Maven
- Gradle
- PostgreSQL
- AWS
- Webpack
Reference Number for this position is DM52571 which is a long-term contract position working remotely offering a contract rate of up to R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Dominic on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- J2EE
- Javascript
- java 8
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma