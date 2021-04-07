Internal Sales Representative

Our client, a leading and trusted compliance management software solutions provider is looking for experienced Internal Sales Representative / Account Manager to join their team.

The Inside Sales Representative role responsible for maintaining existing client relationships and increasing revenue within the existing customer base. You will be the primary commercial contact for Clients are expected to retain their business and build a strong business relationship. The Inside Sales Representative is responsible for creating and maximising both retention and upsell opportunities with existing clients and constantly driving sales efforts in order to achieve set sales targets.

Duties:

Generate sales among client accounts, including upselling and cross-selling

Operates as the point of contact for assigned customers

Develops and maintains long-term relationships with accounts

Makes sure clients receive requested products and services in a timely fashion

Communicates client needs and demands to employer company

Forecasts and tracks client account metrics

Manage projects within client relationships, working to carry out client goals while meeting company goals

Identifies opportunities to grow business with existing clients

Coordinate with staff members working on the same account to ensure consistent service

Collaborates with sales team to reach prospective clients

Service multiple clients concurrently, often meeting deadlines

Keep records of client transaction .

Minimum Requirements:

A bachelor’s degree

3 years of proven success in in a sales or account management role

Customer service experience

SaaS sales experience an advantage

Knowledge of B-BBEE legislation an advantage

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

Learn more/Apply for this position