Our client, a leading and trusted compliance management software solutions provider is looking for experienced Internal Sales Representative / Account Manager to join their team.
The Inside Sales Representative role responsible for maintaining existing client relationships and increasing revenue within the existing customer base. You will be the primary commercial contact for Clients are expected to retain their business and build a strong business relationship. The Inside Sales Representative is responsible for creating and maximising both retention and upsell opportunities with existing clients and constantly driving sales efforts in order to achieve set sales targets.
Duties:
- Generate sales among client accounts, including upselling and cross-selling
- Operates as the point of contact for assigned customers
- Develops and maintains long-term relationships with accounts
- Makes sure clients receive requested products and services in a timely fashion
- Communicates client needs and demands to employer company
- Forecasts and tracks client account metrics
- Manage projects within client relationships, working to carry out client goals while meeting company goals
- Identifies opportunities to grow business with existing clients
- Coordinate with staff members working on the same account to ensure consistent service
- Collaborates with sales team to reach prospective clients
- Service multiple clients concurrently, often meeting deadlines
- Keep records of client transaction .
Minimum Requirements:
- A bachelor’s degree
- 3 years of proven success in in a sales or account management role
- Customer service experience
- SaaS sales experience an advantage
- Knowledge of B-BBEE legislation an advantage
Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.