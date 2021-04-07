Investment Graduates – Golden Key – Cum Laude

Recently qualified and looking for a career in the investment industry? Passionate about investments and finance? Natural flair for numbers coupled with excellent communication skills (verbal and written)? Energy and drive, enjoy engaging with people? If you answered yes to all of these questions, we’d love to hear from you!

We are looking for investment graduates with strong academic profiles and matric mathematics, also at a high level. Awesome opportunity available!

Requirements:

BCom Degree

Honours highly advantageous

Recent Graduate (no work experience required)

Please note: only candidates being considered will be contacted.

Please also note that processes may be delayed or put on hold due to the National lockdown.

Desired Skills:

