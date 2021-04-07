IT Audit Manager for a large organisation in the north, to ensure the proper preparation and execution of the risk based annual IT audit plan.
The role:
- Manage the IT Audit plan outsourced to Internal Audit of a leading audit firm and quality assurance of the Internal Audit output
- Prepare Audit reports & electronic working papers.
- Conduct External audit liaison and perform ad hoc audit assignments
Requirements:
- Matric / Grade 12
- B Com Hons Accounting or Informatics
- CISA required
- CIA preferred
- Strong data analytics and IT Governance skills
- Minimum 6 years Internal audit experience
- Preferred industry experience – manufacturing / mining sector
- Minimum 4 years IT Audit Management experience
Desired Skills:
- IT audit
- IT governance
- CISA
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Internal Auditing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours