IT Audit Manager

IT Audit Manager for a large organisation in the north, to ensure the proper preparation and execution of the risk based annual IT audit plan.

The role:

Manage the IT Audit plan outsourced to Internal Audit of a leading audit firm and quality assurance of the Internal Audit output

Prepare Audit reports & electronic working papers.

Conduct External audit liaison and perform ad hoc audit assignments

Requirements:

Matric / Grade 12

B Com Hons Accounting or Informatics

CISA required

CIA preferred

Strong data analytics and IT Governance skills

Minimum 6 years Internal audit experience

Preferred industry experience – manufacturing / mining sector

Minimum 4 years IT Audit Management experience

If you have not had a response within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

IT audit

IT governance

CISA

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Internal Auditing

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

