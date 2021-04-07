IT Audit Manager

Apr 7, 2021

IT Audit Manager for a large organisation in the north, to ensure the proper preparation and execution of the risk based annual IT audit plan.

The role:

  • Manage the IT Audit plan outsourced to Internal Audit of a leading audit firm and quality assurance of the Internal Audit output
  • Prepare Audit reports & electronic working papers.
  • Conduct External audit liaison and perform ad hoc audit assignments

Requirements:

  • Matric / Grade 12
  • B Com Hons Accounting or Informatics
  • CISA required
  • CIA preferred
  • Strong data analytics and IT Governance skills
  • Minimum 6 years Internal audit experience
  • Preferred industry experience – manufacturing / mining sector
  • Minimum 4 years IT Audit Management experience

If you have not had a response within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • IT audit
  • IT governance
  • CISA

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Internal Auditing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

Learn more/Apply for this position