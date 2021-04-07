IT/Service technician at Durban

Apr 7, 2021

Job Description (includes but not limited to):

  • Repairs of faulty medical/electronic equipment. (Electronic background)
  • Equipment & Cable installation on site (will involve climbing up ladders)
  • Attend to and resolve customer callouts timeously
  • Preparing reports and claims
  • Quotes and repairs
  • General department admin
  • Work closely with sales teams to ensure timeline transparency

Job Requirements:

  • Electronic Field Service experience (5+ years) and/or a National Diploma or Btech in Clinical Engineering/Electronical Engineering (ElectricalEngineers with experience in the medical field will also be considered)
  • IT knowledge and Networking/ Programminng background preferable (IT based systems)
  • Neat methodical worker
  • Profecient in English
  • Good communicator
  • Logical and good planning ability
  • Punctual
  • Must be able to minimize down-time and maximize turn-around time.
  • Able to work under pressure while still maintaining high standards
  • Willing to travel nationally with overnight stays
  • Willing to work overtime
  • Needs to have exceptional self discipline and time management

Desired Skills:

  • problem solver

Learn more/Apply for this position