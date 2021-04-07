IT/Service technician at Durban

Job Description (includes but not limited to):

Repairs of faulty medical/electronic equipment. (Electronic background)

Equipment & Cable installation on site (will involve climbing up ladders)

Attend to and resolve customer callouts timeously

Preparing reports and claims

Quotes and repairs

General department admin

Work closely with sales teams to ensure timeline transparency

Job Requirements:

Electronic Field Service experience (5+ years) and/or a National Diploma or Btech in Clinical Engineering/Electronical Engineering (ElectricalEngineers with experience in the medical field will also be considered)

IT knowledge and Networking/ Programminng background preferable (IT based systems)

Neat methodical worker

Profecient in English

Good communicator

Logical and good planning ability

Punctual

Must be able to minimize down-time and maximize turn-around time.

Able to work under pressure while still maintaining high standards

Willing to travel nationally with overnight stays

Willing to work overtime

Needs to have exceptional self discipline and time management

Desired Skills:

problem solver

