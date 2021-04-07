IT/Service technician at Durban

Job Description (includes but not limited to):
- Repairs of faulty medical/electronic equipment. (Electronic background)
- Equipment & Cable installation on site (will involve climbing up ladders)
- Attend to and resolve customer callouts timeously
- Preparing reports and claims
- Quotes and repairs
- General department admin
- Work closely with sales teams to ensure timeline transparency
Job Requirements:
- Electronic Field Service experience (5+ years) and/or a National Diploma or Btech in Clinical Engineering/Electronical Engineering (ElectricalEngineers with experience in the medical field will also be considered)
- IT knowledge and Networking/ Programminng background preferable (IT based systems)
- Neat methodical worker
- Profecient in English
- Good communicator
- Logical and good planning ability
- Punctual
- Must be able to minimize down-time and maximize turn-around time.
- Able to work under pressure while still maintaining high standards
- Willing to travel nationally with overnight stays
- Willing to work overtime
- Needs to have exceptional self discipline and time management
Desired Skills:
- problem solver