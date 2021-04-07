Junior C# Developer

We have an extremely exciting opportunity available for a top Junior Software Engineer to join its fast-growing Johannesburg based financial technology business.

This is the ideal position for someone who wants hands-on experience of an entire technological platform and deal with all aspects of the technology lifecycle. This extremely rare opportunity is the one that every software engineer looks for, where he/she has the chance to come in early and be part of an already established revenue generating successful FinTech business.

Reporting directly to our Chief Technology Officer, this person will be responsible to assist in developing the end-to-end technology platform of a business that has processed more than R13billion in financial transactions in the past five years. With over 350 intermediaries and two major banks as clients, the business has been growing at double digit percentage points m-o-m, competing directly against the top banks in South Africa. The business integrates to market leading legal accounting and conveyancing software vendor packages on the one side, and banks on the other to facilitate the easy processing of trust investment funds. With business international expansion ambitions, this position literally has it all.

Your ability to critically analyse business requirements, navigate through existing software, manage complex architectural platforms, take ownership of your work base and release new versions of software using Agile methodologies on a rapid release basis will be crucial to your success.

If you comply with the below minimum requirements, and you think that you have the necessary drive and technical skills to make a success of this position, we would love to start a conversation with you.

Minimum Education Requirements

A Degree in Computer Sciences/Engineering (no diplomas will be considered)

Applicants with an Honours degree will receive preference

You need to have preferably finished in the top 25% of your University class

Minimum Experience

C# (expert)

Java

HTML

Microsoft Visual Studio

Microsoft SQL Server Management Studio 2012 R2

Agile Software Development Methodologies

Working Environment / Expectations

Fast paced with regular release schedules

Greenfields development as well as maintenance of existing products

Ability to work independently

Innovative structured thinker

Execution and delivery are key critical elements

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

