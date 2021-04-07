Junior Digital Analyst (Google Analytics) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced Paid Media Specialist wants you to join their tightknit team of smart passionate professionals as their next Junior Digital Analyst. Your role will be to build, maintain and optimise web analytics platforms while supporting the Paid Media division in analysing their campaigns. Your must have 2 years’ Google Analytics, and be proficient with Google Tag Manager, Google Ads, Facebook Ads, DV360 and be able to build dashboards, communicate project outcomes effectively and have Digital Marketing experience. A Statistics/Marketing qualification and JavaScript and/or SQL skills will prove [URL Removed] high-quality data.

Conduct statistical analysis.

Interpret the results of the analysis.

Collate the results of the analysis.

Create reports of the analysis.

Present insights to relevant stakeholders.

Build Google Analytics accounts.

Create, debug and deploy analytics and marketing tags through Google Tag Manager.

Build dashboards in Google Data Studio.

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 2 years of experience with Google Analytics.

Digital Advertising experience.

Experience with Google Tag Manager.

Experience with building dashboards.

Experience in supporting marketing teams to optimise their campaigns.

Able to create and maintain tasks on a task management platform.

Can effectively communicate project outcomes to clients.

Bonus –

Qualification in Statistics and / or Marketing.

Javascript and / or SQL knowledge.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work well independently and be a team player.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position