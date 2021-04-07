Logistics Coordinator

Responsibilities
- Planning with clients
- Execute the booking
- Follow up on execution of bookings and communication with relevant parties
- Invoicing and deviations
Requirements
- Sending vessel options to clients in order to plan loads / markets
- Advise client on next vessel for chosen route and service when requested
- Discuss forecast and provisional bookings with client in order to firm/cancel
- Discuss and confirm booking recon with client for following day loads
- Check drop off current week and advise relevant parties
- Communicate any operational issues that may affect clients loads
- Align bookings with movement of stack for reports to reflect correctly
- Handle same day bookings
- Receive bookings and update MS Navision
- Book containers with shipping lines [including housebills]
- Submit booking to Intrra to all non-manual and housebill bookings
- Chase booking confirmation with shipping line and check accuracy once received and file correctly
- Insert booking ref’s in MS Navision
- Liaise with transporters and loading points regarding availability of possible timeslots
- Generate Q67 booking in MS Navision and send to applicable parties
- Send out release requests to housebills or shipping line
- Check on empty depot releases and update MS Navision
- Make necessary arrangements with DAFF/PPECB/Bureau Veritas [check if Import Permit required]
- Request FCM verification code for EU shipments
- Handle out of ordinary operational challenges [plug in, LAR, short shipments, stack shuffle]
- Follow up with loading depots and transporters on current day’s loadings times
- Chase outstanding VGM details from all haulage & client and sent to pre-advise
- Follow up on pre loading inspection bookings to ensure inspections done and relevant documents signed (DAFF/PPECB/Bureau Veritas/SGS)
- Dealing with general day to day queries and escalate to Log Manager where appropriate
- Immediately and on an ongoing basis communicate any delays experienced with the load/s to all affected parties
- Insert additional costs
- Hand invoice source to Log Manger for sign off, hand to Finance and insert finalisisation date on MS Navision
- Capture deviations and forward to responsible party
Desired Skills:
- Communication
- Time Management
- Accuracy
- can work under pressure
- Deadline driven
- urgency
About The Employer:
An industry leading perishable freight forwarding organisation with their head office in Bellville. They have constantly been at the forefront of innovation, development and industry changing ideas. Consistently growing and striving for perfection.