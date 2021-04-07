My client is based in the Linbro Park area and they are looking for a skilled Maintenance Manager (preferably a Millwright) to join their team. Fresh food industry experience is a requirement as well as EHS with a track record in production process improvements. EE and SA citizens only
Requirements:
- N6 / National Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical engineering
- 7 years experience with a minimum of 3 in a managerial or supervisory role
- Trade qualification – preferably Millwright
- OEE result driven
- Electrical problem solving experience
- Wireman’s license would be an advantage
- Experience in scheduled, predictive and preventative maintenance
- Admin skills
- Solid knowledge of environmental, health and safety
- Project management (CAPEX) will be an advantage
Job responsibilities
- Management of maintenance team
- Upkeep of Assets Care Shopware module ensuring machine availability as required
- Develop and implement maintenance and preventative plans
- Planning of regular maintenance with production
- Assist with breakdowns etc as required
- Ensure GMPs are adhered to
- Report all relevant problems to the QA Manager
- Draw up and manage the maintenance budget
This position is an EE role and is open to South African citizens. Should you wish to apply, kindly do so online. Due to the volume of applications expected, not all candidates will be responded to unfortunately – only the shortlisted ones and should you not hear from us within two weeks, please accept that your application was unsuccessfull
Orange Recruitment (Pty) Ltd
Your Specialists in Supply Chain recruiting
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Normal company benefits included