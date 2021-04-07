Maintenance Manager

My client is based in the Linbro Park area and they are looking for a skilled Maintenance Manager (preferably a Millwright) to join their team. Fresh food industry experience is a requirement as well as EHS with a track record in production process improvements. EE and SA citizens only

Requirements:

N6 / National Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical engineering

7 years experience with a minimum of 3 in a managerial or supervisory role

Trade qualification – preferably Millwright

OEE result driven

Electrical problem solving experience

Wireman’s license would be an advantage

Experience in scheduled, predictive and preventative maintenance

Admin skills

Solid knowledge of environmental, health and safety

Project management (CAPEX) will be an advantage

Job responsibilities

Management of maintenance team

Upkeep of Assets Care Shopware module ensuring machine availability as required

Develop and implement maintenance and preventative plans

Planning of regular maintenance with production

Assist with breakdowns etc as required

Ensure GMPs are adhered to

Report all relevant problems to the QA Manager

Draw up and manage the maintenance budget

This position is an EE role and is open to South African citizens. Should you wish to apply, kindly do so online. Due to the volume of applications expected, not all candidates will be responded to unfortunately – only the shortlisted ones and should you not hear from us within two weeks, please accept that your application was unsuccessfull

Employer & Job Benefits:

Normal company benefits included

