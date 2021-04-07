Maintenance Technician at Headhunters

Apr 7, 2021

Our client in the automotive industry is currently looking to employ a Maintenance Technician.

This position will be based in Uitenhage.

 

Responsibilities:

  • Modification and analysis of any deviation of machine performance from manufacturer’s specs.
  • Responsible for identifying and sourcing critical spares for equipment in work area.
  • Maintaining, fault finding and repair equipment in line with health and safety protocols and standards.
  • Analyse breakdowns and implement preventative measures to eliminate reoccurrences.
  • Conduct routine and non-routine maintenance tasks.
  • Support all maintenance personnel during fault finding processes in order to improve plant availability and ensure high levels of plant readiness at all times.
  • Ensure that backups of all Critical Operating Files, e.g. PLC programs, Robots, AC/DC Drives are maintained.

 

Education and Experience:

  • NN Diploma /ND / Degree in Mechanical, Electrical Engineering (light current), Mechatronics or relevant engineering qualification.
  • 3 to 5 years’ experience in a maintenance environment.

 

Skills, Attributes and Other requirements:

  • Possesses skills on AC and DC control speed drives, preferably SEW and Siemens.
  • Strong problem solving skills.
  • Strong programming experience, preferably Siemens Simatic S7/ TIA Portal, would be advantageous.
  • Be able to install and change IP addresses, modify and analyse any deviation of machine performance.
  • Understanding of network architecture and network topologies would be an advantage.
  • Knowledge of Siemens Serv1 and 2.
  • Knowledge of Profibus, Interbus and Profinet. Profisafe would be advantageous.
  • Knowledge of S7 distributed safety would be an added advantage.
  • Be prepared to work shift, weekends, additional and emergency hours.
  • High proficiency with Microsoft Office Package.
  • Ability to communicate effectively at various levels, both verbal and written.
  • Good attendance record.

 

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

