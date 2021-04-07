Maintenance Technician at Headhunters

Our client in the automotive industry is currently looking to employ a Maintenance Technician.
This position will be based in Uitenhage.
Responsibilities:
- Modification and analysis of any deviation of machine performance from manufacturer’s specs.
- Responsible for identifying and sourcing critical spares for equipment in work area.
- Maintaining, fault finding and repair equipment in line with health and safety protocols and standards.
- Analyse breakdowns and implement preventative measures to eliminate reoccurrences.
- Conduct routine and non-routine maintenance tasks.
- Support all maintenance personnel during fault finding processes in order to improve plant availability and ensure high levels of plant readiness at all times.
- Ensure that backups of all Critical Operating Files, e.g. PLC programs, Robots, AC/DC Drives are maintained.
Education and Experience:
- NN Diploma /ND / Degree in Mechanical, Electrical Engineering (light current), Mechatronics or relevant engineering qualification.
- 3 to 5 years’ experience in a maintenance environment.
Skills, Attributes and Other requirements:
- Possesses skills on AC and DC control speed drives, preferably SEW and Siemens.
- Strong problem solving skills.
- Strong programming experience, preferably Siemens Simatic S7/ TIA Portal, would be advantageous.
- Be able to install and change IP addresses, modify and analyse any deviation of machine performance.
- Understanding of network architecture and network topologies would be an advantage.
- Knowledge of Siemens Serv1 and 2.
- Knowledge of Profibus, Interbus and Profinet. Profisafe would be advantageous.
- Knowledge of S7 distributed safety would be an added advantage.
- Be prepared to work shift, weekends, additional and emergency hours.
- High proficiency with Microsoft Office Package.
- Ability to communicate effectively at various levels, both verbal and written.
- Good attendance record.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.