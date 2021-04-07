Maintenance Technician at Headhunters

Our client in the automotive industry is currently looking to employ a Maintenance Technician.

This position will be based in Uitenhage.

Responsibilities:

Modification and analysis of any deviation of machine performance from manufacturer’s specs.

Responsible for identifying and sourcing critical spares for equipment in work area.

Maintaining, fault finding and repair equipment in line with health and safety protocols and standards.

Analyse breakdowns and implement preventative measures to eliminate reoccurrences.

Conduct routine and non-routine maintenance tasks.

Support all maintenance personnel during fault finding processes in order to improve plant availability and ensure high levels of plant readiness at all times.

Ensure that backups of all Critical Operating Files, e.g. PLC programs, Robots, AC/DC Drives are maintained.

Education and Experience:

NN Diploma /ND / Degree in Mechanical, Electrical Engineering (light current), Mechatronics or relevant engineering qualification.

3 to 5 years’ experience in a maintenance environment.

Skills, Attributes and Other requirements:

Possesses skills on AC and DC control speed drives, preferably SEW and Siemens.

Strong problem solving skills.

Strong programming experience, preferably Siemens Simatic S7/ TIA Portal, would be advantageous.

Be able to install and change IP addresses, modify and analyse any deviation of machine performance.

Understanding of network architecture and network topologies would be an advantage.

Knowledge of Siemens Serv1 and 2.

Knowledge of Profibus, Interbus and Profinet. Profisafe would be advantageous.

Knowledge of S7 distributed safety would be an added advantage.

Be prepared to work shift, weekends, additional and emergency hours.

High proficiency with Microsoft Office Package.

Ability to communicate effectively at various levels, both verbal and written.

Good attendance record.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

