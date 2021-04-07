Mason Maintenance Team Leader at PFG Building Glass

The closing date for applications will be Friday, the 30th April 2021.

PFG is the leading manufacturer of float glass in Southern Africa, as well as laminated glass, mirrors, and sealant products. The company produces 260 000 tons of float glass products per annum, supplying into both domestic and international building and automotive industries.

Main job purpose:

Drive and manage the day to day relevant engineering maintenance activities to ensure that the plant runs safely with maximum reliability.

Main Objective:

Ensure adherence to safety and legal requirements as per the OHS Act for plant machinery, maintenance activities, projects and contractors.

To implement and drive continuous improvement and cost saving initiative projects and to ensure the optimal utilisation of materials, spares and services.

Drive the maintenance strategy, objectives and tactics in line with business requirements through available resources (People, cost, equipment, spares and systems).

Provide technical support and mentor team members on discipline specific infrastructure, equipment and standards.

Perform root cause failure analysis on critical equipment and or system failures, identify, recommend and implement corrective measures.

Manage and drive the risk assessment process and ensure that team members are trained on work instructions and SOPs.

Responsible for the effective development and management of staff through a performance review processes and by identifying training needs.

Ensure optimum performance and reliability of the plant and equipment by managing and coordinating the activities of the maintenance team and contractors through SAP PM System.

Critical job requirements:

Qualification(s):

Grade 12.

N6 Refectory Masonry (Bricklaying).

Knowledge:

Knowledge of preventative maintenance techniques and their application.

Knowledge of relevant legislation (including OHS Act).

Knowledge of Furnaces and Refactory Installation system.

Knowledge of Supply Chain and Spares management.

Knowledge of Pipe Fitting and Plumbing.

Skills:

Business Acumen.

People Management and Leadership Skills.

Interpersonal Skills.

Conflict Management Skills.

Computer Proficiency (MS Office).

Project Management Skills.

Negotiating Skills.

Presentation and facilitation Skills.

Experience:

5 Years’ Experience in a Manufacturing environment.

3 – 5 Years’ experience in a management level.

Manufacturing/ Technical Industry.

Desired Skills:

Maintenance Team Leader

Engineering Maintenance

Plant Machinery

Continuous Improvement

Furnaces and Refactory Installation

Refectory Masonry

Manufacturing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position