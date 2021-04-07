Medical Advisor/ Manager Oncolgy at The Focus Group

Job Purpose
An internal and external facing role that provides medical and clinical expertise in Oncology and builds CLIENT scientific leadership in this area. The role focuses on building a deep scientific understanding of CLIENT compounds through Key External Expert (KEE) engagement. The Medical Advisor will provide input into Brand Strategy and will be responsible for implementation of medical activities aligned with overall Brand Strategy. Further internal accountabilities include the delivery of medical education, clinical support to medical professionals, training sales teams and internal medical approval processes.
Job Requirements
- Qualified medical doctor
- Experience of medical affairs function within pharmaceutical industry
- Extensive experience in relationship and stakeholder management
- Project management experience
Desirable
- PhD in a relevant scientific discipline
- Medical research experience
- Extensive knowledge of the latest technical and regulatory developments, and Medical Research Experience