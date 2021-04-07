Medical Advisor/ Manager Oncolgy at The Focus Group

Job Purpose

An internal and external facing role that provides medical and clinical expertise in Oncology and builds CLIENT scientific leadership in this area. The role focuses on building a deep scientific understanding of CLIENT compounds through Key External Expert (KEE) engagement. The Medical Advisor will provide input into Brand Strategy and will be responsible for implementation of medical activities aligned with overall Brand Strategy. Further internal accountabilities include the delivery of medical education, clinical support to medical professionals, training sales teams and internal medical approval processes.

Job Requirements

Qualified medical doctor

Experience of medical affairs function within pharmaceutical industry

Extensive experience in relationship and stakeholder management

Project management experience

Desirable

PhD in a relevant scientific discipline

Medical research experience

Extensive knowledge of the latest technical and regulatory developments, and Medical Research Experience

