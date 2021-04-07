Outbound Sales Broker at The Conducive Group

Job Vacancy – Outbound Sale Brokers (Call Centre)
Why should you work for us?
Simple, we care and invest in our people. With us, you are not just a number but an intrinsic part of our business.
If you are looking for a break in your career to help you grow and realize your true potential within an outbound telesales environment, then we would like to explore an opportunity with you.
We offer a basic plus an uncapped commission model with the ability to earn money across multiple product streams.
Education and Experience
- Matric
- Proven telesales experience (minimum of 1 year)
- Cold calling experience is a primary requirement
Key Competencies
- High energy and discipline
- Multi-lingual
- Well-spoken
- Confident
- Persuasive
- Proactive thinker
- Resilient
- Strong negotiation skills
- Able to work within a high paced environment
- Self-motivator
NB: We will only consider candidates who meet the above requirements with a minimum of 1-year experience in an outbound cold calling sales environment.
Please send cv to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Customer engagement
- Strong work ethic
- Strong communication skills
- Driven
- Go getter
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
About The Employer:
We are sales and business optimization experts.
We take a sustainable approach to the management of your sales workforce. Conducive offers customized outsourced solutions that reduce costs, boost sales and promote customer retention.
With a solid background across a broad spectrum of industries, Conducive’s team of well-trained staff leverages this expertise to improve your operations and grow your sales.
Our service capabilities are tailored to suit the requirements of corporates; SME’s and call center sales channels. To find out more please visit our website [URL Removed]
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Incentive Bonus