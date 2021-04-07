Policy Administrator

Policy Administrator with minimum 2 years’ short term insurance experience and the required insurance industry qualifications (NQF4 and RE5), required to deliver high level customer service, resolve queries and attend to policy amendments.

Minimum requirements:

Grade 12

RE5 essential

NQF4 Short Term Insurance required

Minimum 2 years’ short term insurance experience required

Responsibilities:

Liaising with clients, dealers and consultants

Reporting on warranty insurance products re unpaid collections, system collections, retention, lapses, monthly renewals, communication and policy holder communication

Product queries – cancellations, vouchers, dealer documentation

Assist dealers with claims process and information

Manage policy holder communication

Managing banks – annual info requests, invoices and data imports

Managing platforms and collection houses

Manage internal system requirements – loading new products, manage documentation and communication, capture manual payments, capture manual policies, load service plans, testing new processes and assist in development and documentation of processes

Policy documentation – manage accuracy of policy administration, distribution of policy doc’s, manage telesales scripting, printing policy documentation, policy/product queries

Implementation of new products

