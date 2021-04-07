Policy Administrator with minimum 2 years’ short term insurance experience and the required insurance industry qualifications (NQF4 and RE5), required to deliver high level customer service, resolve queries and attend to policy amendments.
Minimum requirements:
- Grade 12
- RE5 essential
- NQF4 Short Term Insurance required
- Minimum 2 years’ short term insurance experience required
Responsibilities:
- Liaising with clients, dealers and consultants
- Reporting on warranty insurance products re unpaid collections, system collections, retention, lapses, monthly renewals, communication and policy holder communication
- Product queries – cancellations, vouchers, dealer documentation
- Assist dealers with claims process and information
- Manage policy holder communication
- Managing banks – annual info requests, invoices and data imports
- Managing platforms and collection houses
- Manage internal system requirements – loading new products, manage documentation and communication, capture manual payments, capture manual policies, load service plans, testing new processes and assist in development and documentation of processes
- Policy documentation – manage accuracy of policy administration, distribution of policy doc’s, manage telesales scripting, printing policy documentation, policy/product queries
- Implementation of new products
