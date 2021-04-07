Policy Administrator

Policy Administrator with minimum 2 years’ short term insurance experience and the required insurance industry qualifications (NQF4 and RE5), required to deliver high level customer service, resolve queries and attend to policy amendments.

Minimum requirements:

  • Grade 12
  • RE5 essential
  • NQF4 Short Term Insurance required
  • Minimum 2 years’ short term insurance experience required

Responsibilities:

  • Liaising with clients, dealers and consultants
  • Reporting on warranty insurance products re unpaid collections, system collections, retention, lapses, monthly renewals, communication and policy holder communication
  • Product queries – cancellations, vouchers, dealer documentation
  • Assist dealers with claims process and information
  • Manage policy holder communication
  • Managing banks – annual info requests, invoices and data imports
  • Managing platforms and collection houses
  • Manage internal system requirements – loading new products, manage documentation and communication, capture manual payments, capture manual policies, load service plans, testing new processes and assist in development and documentation of processes
  • Policy documentation – manage accuracy of policy administration, distribution of policy doc’s, manage telesales scripting, printing policy documentation, policy/product queries
  • Implementation of new products

Desired Skills:

  • policy administrator
  • insurance
  • warranty
  • underwriting
  • policy administration
  • RE

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

