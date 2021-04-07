Production Manager (FMCG) Manufacturing at Hussey & Co

Our growing Agribusiness located on the Mornington Peninsula is seeking a highly experienced and professional Production Manager to join our team. Due to continued success and growth of the business, we have a fantastic opportunity for a result driven, energetic and dedicated individual to fill the position of Production Manager. If you are hungry for success and to contribute to the continual growth of the business, then we are looking for you.

Responsibilities:

Production reporting and development of weekly KPI’s

Quality control of all products

Allocation of factory labour in line with planned work and process schedules

Ensuring shift supervisors lead their prospective shifts appropriately and meet set KPI’s

Effective cross functional communications between Production, Logistics, Sales and quality teams

Monitor variables affecting production yields and initiate corrective action

Ensure acceptable product quality in accordance with specifications

Maintain compliance with company policies, safety standards and housekeeping practices

Review current production process and implement continuous system improvements

Control production budget costs and labour management

Manage regular meetings with production personnel

Conduct regular skills assessment of all production personnel via competency skills assessment and identifying and rectifying skill gaps

Develop training plans for production personnel

Requirements for the Role:

To be successful in this role you will have had solid experience in Manufacturing production management role in a FMGC/ manufacturing environment and will have the following skills, ability and experience:

High Care Facilities experience will be an advantage

5+ years proven experience within the FMCG Indusry

Proven ability to successfully lead and mentor people is essential

Strong Background in manufacturing and production management

Knowledge and experience in managing HACCP, GMP, ISO [Phone Number Removed]; Standards

Solid Knowledge & experience driving and managing

Lean/Six background in manufacturing and production management

Solid experience in Performance Management & development of employees

Desired Skills:

FMCG

High Care

Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Hussey & Co, established in 1975, are renowned for producing Australia’s finest gourmet baby leaf salad mixes.

Learn more/Apply for this position