Production Manager (FMCG) Manufacturing at Hussey & Co

Our growing Agribusiness located on the Mornington Peninsula is seeking a highly experienced and professional Production Manager to join our team. Due to continued success and growth of the business, we have a fantastic opportunity for a result driven, energetic and dedicated individual to fill the position of Production Manager. If you are hungry for success and to contribute to the continual growth of the business, then we are looking for you.
Responsibilities:
- Production reporting and development of weekly KPI’s
- Quality control of all products
- Allocation of factory labour in line with planned work and process schedules
- Ensuring shift supervisors lead their prospective shifts appropriately and meet set KPI’s
- Effective cross functional communications between Production, Logistics, Sales and quality teams
- Monitor variables affecting production yields and initiate corrective action
- Ensure acceptable product quality in accordance with specifications
- Maintain compliance with company policies, safety standards and housekeeping practices
- Review current production process and implement continuous system improvements
- Control production budget costs and labour management
- Manage regular meetings with production personnel
- Conduct regular skills assessment of all production personnel via competency skills assessment and identifying and rectifying skill gaps
- Develop training plans for production personnel
Requirements for the Role:
To be successful in this role you will have had solid experience in Manufacturing production management role in a FMGC/ manufacturing environment and will have the following skills, ability and experience:
- High Care Facilities experience will be an advantage
- 5+ years proven experience within the FMCG Indusry
- Proven ability to successfully lead and mentor people is essential
- Strong Background in manufacturing and production management
- Knowledge and experience in managing HACCP, GMP, ISO [Phone Number Removed]; Standards
- Solid Knowledge & experience driving and managing
- Lean/Six background in manufacturing and production management
- Solid experience in Performance Management & development of employees
Desired Skills:
- FMCG
- High Care
- Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
Hussey & Co, established in 1975, are renowned for producing Australia’s finest gourmet baby leaf salad mixes.