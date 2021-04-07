Python Developer

A leading ICT company is now in need of an experienced and passionate Python Developer to join their team!

The successful incumbent will work with the back-end team to maintain the platform, add new features, and expand the portfolio of projects into new direction; contribute to the growing list of Django and Python projects; work closely with the product owner/s, designers, data/business analysts, and front-end and mobile developers to ensure the platform is achieving its goals.

Their offices are based in Nelspruit, however this role will be remote based.

Requirements:

Relevant IT Diploma / Degree

2 – 3 years’ experience

Python 2.7 and 3.5

Familiarity with PEP-8

Django

Experience with TDD or BDD

PostgreSQL

REST API’s

Git Flow

Advantageous: Experience within the financial services or insurance sectors

Should you meet the above requirements, please send your detailed CV including technical skills and projects to Tara at Serenity Personnel.

Please note that should you not hear from us within 7 days, your application was unsuccessful in the shortlist.

