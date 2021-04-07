Research Director (2 Years Contract)

A Research Director vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium in Parktown, Johannesburg – Gauteng.
Background
Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities in order to assist with the management thereof.
Main purpose of the job
- To manage and implement the Priceless research strategy
- This will involve developing the organizational research strategy and managing training, research, quality, sub-projects, staff, programme budget and stakeholder relationships
Location
- Priceless SA – Wits School of Public Health, Parktown
Key performance areas
Research Lead and Project Management
- Lead the development of the Priceless annual research strategy by working with the team to identify research themes that align with the Priceless mandate, developing the strategy and guiding the research programme of work for the organisation
- Conduct/supervise research by applying approved methodology and research standards, collecting research findings, analysing findings, developing research reports and recommendations, and presenting findings by the agreed deadline
- Manage research projects by developing project plans and budgets (together with finance manager), securing and briefing project resources, conducting research and analysis, tracking research projects in line with timeframes and deliverables, engaging with project funders, drafting reports and addressing any project challenges monthly and as required
Research Proposal Development and Oversight
- Identify and apply for research funding to support own field of research and provide support/guidance to senior researchers in other fields of research by developing research proposals for grant funding, reviewing draft research proposals, providing input and submitting as required
- Provide required technical and experiential input to support the development of quality research proposals by participating in proposal discussions, providing information and insight and making recommendations as and when required
- Support (and when required, lead) proposal drafting by completing required sections of proposals, coordinating additional research requirements, meeting quality standards and submitting for integration into the final proposal and/or approval by the agreed deadline
Research
- Conduct relevant research using accepted methods and developing new methods where warranted
- Review and manage research projects
- Develop research reports, peer-reviewed articles and policy briefs
- Review research reports and other PRICELESS outputs
Training Programme Management
- Lead the MPH Health Economics programme by reviewing and amending the training programme plan, securing lecturers to deliver components of the programme, planning the schedule, reviewing, and overseeing the assessment structures and tools, tracking progress and reporting on the programme as required
- Develop the training programme by developing the curriculum, developing, and reviewing course materials and securing approval for the curriculum and materials as required
- Securing lecturers and tutors for the programme
Management and Leadership
- Participate in developing and finalizing the Priceless SA strategic plan and vision by drafting relevant sections based on the agreed strategy, complying with formatting and structure requirements, and submitting by the agreed deadline
- Influence Priceless SA strategy in line with long term research strategic insights, opportunities, and threats
- Monitor, evaluate and manage the team performance through developing performance contracts with staff, monitoring staff performance, providing staff with feedback on their performance and implementing HR policies and procedures, including staff discipline as required
- Build a cohesive, high performing team through motivating, guiding, coaching, mentoring and leading in a fair and consistent manner to deliver on the organisational performance and strategic requirements
- Participate and contribute to the PRICELESS SA senior management team
Required minimum education and training
- PhD degree in Health Economics or Public Health
Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities
- Practical experience in conducting health economic research using various methodological designs
- Experience in data analysis (longitudinal data sets) and publication writing
- Familiarity with health and economic software
- Systematic and analytical in approach to research
- Tactful, respectful, and non-judgmental
- Good administrative skills
- Able to work under pressure and adhere to deadlines
- Self-motivated, able to work independently and work as part of a diverse/multidisciplinary team
- Assertive, confident, and adaptable
- Statistics and Epidemiology knowledge
- Collaborative and adaptable
- Experience in teaching and supervision
Required minimum work experience
- 3 years research experience (Minimum 3 years experience in Public Health)
- 3 years experience in a management position
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experienceas mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications is 14 April 2021.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.