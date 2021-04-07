Research Director (2 Years Contract)

A Research Director vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium in Parktown, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities in order to assist with the management thereof.

Main purpose of the job

To manage and implement the Priceless research strategy

This will involve developing the organizational research strategy and managing training, research, quality, sub-projects, staff, programme budget and stakeholder relationships

Location

Priceless SA – Wits School of Public Health, Parktown

Key performance areas

Research Lead and Project Management

Lead the development of the Priceless annual research strategy by working with the team to identify research themes that align with the Priceless mandate, developing the strategy and guiding the research programme of work for the organisation

Conduct/supervise research by applying approved methodology and research standards, collecting research findings, analysing findings, developing research reports and recommendations, and presenting findings by the agreed deadline

Manage research projects by developing project plans and budgets (together with finance manager), securing and briefing project resources, conducting research and analysis, tracking research projects in line with timeframes and deliverables, engaging with project funders, drafting reports and addressing any project challenges monthly and as required

Research Proposal Development and Oversight

Identify and apply for research funding to support own field of research and provide support/guidance to senior researchers in other fields of research by developing research proposals for grant funding, reviewing draft research proposals, providing input and submitting as required

Provide required technical and experiential input to support the development of quality research proposals by participating in proposal discussions, providing information and insight and making recommendations as and when required

Support (and when required, lead) proposal drafting by completing required sections of proposals, coordinating additional research requirements, meeting quality standards and submitting for integration into the final proposal and/or approval by the agreed deadline

Research

Conduct relevant research using accepted methods and developing new methods where warranted

Review and manage research projects

Develop research reports, peer-reviewed articles and policy briefs

Review research reports and other PRICELESS outputs

Training Programme Management

Lead the MPH Health Economics programme by reviewing and amending the training programme plan, securing lecturers to deliver components of the programme, planning the schedule, reviewing, and overseeing the assessment structures and tools, tracking progress and reporting on the programme as required

Develop the training programme by developing the curriculum, developing, and reviewing course materials and securing approval for the curriculum and materials as required

Securing lecturers and tutors for the programme

Management and Leadership

Participate in developing and finalizing the Priceless SA strategic plan and vision by drafting relevant sections based on the agreed strategy, complying with formatting and structure requirements, and submitting by the agreed deadline

Influence Priceless SA strategy in line with long term research strategic insights, opportunities, and threats

Monitor, evaluate and manage the team performance through developing performance contracts with staff, monitoring staff performance, providing staff with feedback on their performance and implementing HR policies and procedures, including staff discipline as required

Build a cohesive, high performing team through motivating, guiding, coaching, mentoring and leading in a fair and consistent manner to deliver on the organisational performance and strategic requirements

Participate and contribute to the PRICELESS SA senior management team

Required minimum education and training

PhD degree in Health Economics or Public Health

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Practical experience in conducting health economic research using various methodological designs

Experience in data analysis (longitudinal data sets) and publication writing

Familiarity with health and economic software

Systematic and analytical in approach to research

Tactful, respectful, and non-judgmental

Good administrative skills

Able to work under pressure and adhere to deadlines

Self-motivated, able to work independently and work as part of a diverse/multidisciplinary team

Assertive, confident, and adaptable

Statistics and Epidemiology knowledge

Collaborative and adaptable

Experience in teaching and supervision

Required minimum work experience

3 years research experience (Minimum 3 years experience in Public Health)

3 years experience in a management position

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 14 April 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

