SAICA/SAIPA Article Clerk

A medium sized Accounting firm based in Johannesburg is seeking young, dynamic individuals looking to pursue their career in finance. Are you looking for an opportunity to complete your SAICA or SAIPA Articles? We have just the right opportunity for you.

Minimum Requirements

Matriculants, Financial Graduates, or individuals studying towards a finance degree.

Must have own vehicle with valid driver licence and willing to travel.

Excellent with Excel.

Fluent in Afrikaans and English (Not negotiable).

Danielle Snyman

Recruitment Specialist

