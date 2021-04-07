Sales Executive – Software at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a forward-leading software developer within the Customer Service/Hospitality sector, seeks to employ a suitably qualified and industry-experienced Sales Executive to join their progressive and professional team, by initiating sales and business development in Johannesburg.

THIS IS A WORK FROM HOME POSITION

This is a customer-central role that will aid in the efficient functioning of the business and in the demonstration of the software to customers, therefore we require a candidate who meets the following criteria:

You will have completed Matric, coupled with 2-5 years’ experience in the business development sector, with specialization in calling on retailers, restaurants, and related outlets.

Prior experience working with the POS system or related integrated system relevant to the hospitality and restaurant sector would be highly advantageous

You will be tenacious, sales-driven, with a vision for the product and the benefits for potential customers

You must be fluent in English, be professionally groomed, well-spoken, and self-managed in order to work from home

You will have a valid driver’s license plus your own reliable vehicle

Due to the level of trust related to this role, you will have a clear criminal and credit record.

Due to the exceptionally high volumes of applications, we are unable to correspond with each applicant personally, therefore only relevant and suitable candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive any correspondence from our company within 30 days, we regret your application has been unsuccessful.

Should you meet the criteria and wish to apply, kindly forward your CV, salary package details, and notice period

Learn more/Apply for this position