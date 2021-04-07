Sales Representative

DUR001264 –SALES REP (GAUTENG)
Purpose of the Job:
A medical wholesaler of orthopaedic & prosthetic products are looking for a young & dynamic and ambitious Sales Rep for the Gauteng area.
Required Qualifications
- Tertiary qualification in Marketing/Sales & Biology/Medicine or similar
Technical Competencies & Experience:
- Conduct daily sales and marketing activities
- Telesales, emails, client visits and remote conference calls
- Build and promote strong, long-lasting customer relationships
- Compose daily sales reports
- Submit orders requested from customers
- Plan and conduct ad hoc sales trips to regions outside Gauteng
- Attend training workshops, seminars and conferences
Behavioural Competencies:
- High energy + go getter
- Strong verbal + written communication skills
- Strong analytical, organizational & creative thinking skills
- Excellent interpersonal & customer service skills
- Ability to work under pressure & independently
Remuneration:
Market-related
IMPORTANT – Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.