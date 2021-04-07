Sales Representative

DUR001264 –SALES REP (GAUTENG)

Purpose of the Job:

A medical wholesaler of orthopaedic & prosthetic products are looking for a young & dynamic and ambitious Sales Rep for the Gauteng area.

Required Qualifications

Tertiary qualification in Marketing/Sales & Biology/Medicine or similar

Technical Competencies & Experience:

Conduct daily sales and marketing activities Telesales, emails, client visits and remote conference calls Build and promote strong, long-lasting customer relationships Compose daily sales reports Submit orders requested from customers Plan and conduct ad hoc sales trips to regions outside Gauteng Attend training workshops, seminars and conferences

Behavioural Competencies:

High energy + go getter Strong verbal + written communication skills Strong analytical, organizational & creative thinking skills Excellent interpersonal & customer service skills Ability to work under pressure & independently

Remuneration:

Market-related

IMPORTANT – Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

