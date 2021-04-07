Sales Representative at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing industry is currently looking to employ a Sales Representative.

This position will be based in Johannesburg, but will involve travelling throughout Gauteng and possible neighboring provinces as well.

Main purpose of the position:

Engage daily with existing customer base, distributors, end users and converters. Promote sales and distribution with national network of contacts. Increase product portfolio and investment by distributors. Increase market share by delivering high levels of service to the network.

Responsibilities:

Engagement and targets:

Conduct a needs analysis to ensure that all sales targets are met

Conceptualise and implement new and innovative strategies to achieve sales targets

Prompt follow up on new sales leads and build detailed project pipeline with prospective values

Analyse, recognise and execute potential growth opportunities in the market

Increase footprint and market share for the brand in specified area of responsibility

Actively engage with converters to identify new opportunities/ unmet needs

Actively increase and track opportunity pipeline through company platform for quarterly and annual sales and maintain a close rate equal to peers.

Provide input to S&OP meetings (discuss accuracy of the forecasts, slow moving and obsolete stock and identify crisis areas)

Leverage local distribution network to engage with supply of materials

Creates and manages a customer value plan for existing customers highlighting profile, share and value opportunities.

Plans and organizes personal sales strategy by maximizing the Return on Time Investment for the territory/segment. Minimum of 4 calls per day.

Supplies management with oral and written reports on customer needs, problems, interests, competitive activities, and potential for new products and services.

Keeps abreast of product applications, technical services, market conditions, competitive activities, advertising and promotional trends through the reading of pertinent literature and consulting with marketing and technical service areas.

Extracts value from customer through the use of company tools and training provided.

Customer Service:



Provide product and brand training with converter network. Provide technical advice and solutions to customers when required

Record customer interaction on [URL Removed] informed decisions regarding terms and conditions of pricing, rebates, COD pricing and discounts

Log customer complaints within 24hrs of complaint being received

Conduct product trials at customers when required, and help technical department

Ensure customer price lists are kept up to date, and within company operating systems

Follow complaint until conclusion, and advise customers of results.

Assess materials when there are customer complaints

Ensure that all customer demands are timeously met

Liaise with customers regarding their account status

Follow up on outstanding payments and assist with debtors collections is in line with corporate policies.

Qualifications/ Experience:

Minimum 6 years relevant external field sales in a two tiered interaction level (converters and end-users) and customer service experience

Sound knowledge and understanding of print applications including active problem solving of production issues raised by customers.

Thorough understanding of local market and customer base.

Corporate interaction on projects and tenders in an advisory capacity relating to specification of materials

Grade 12

Relevant qualification would be an advantage

Technical knowledge products and application

