Scrum Master

Six Month project within IT Application Development. The purpose of the Scrum Master is to facilitate projects on behalf of the client using agile methodologies

The purpose of the Scrum Master is to facilitate projects on behalf of the client using agile methodologies.

About The Employer:

Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate

Certified Scrum Professional

Certificate of completion in Applying Lean Kanban

Relevance in at least one of the following :

– Scrum Professional

– Scrum Master

– Agile Certified Practitioners (ACP) – PMI Preferred Certifications: A relevant Scrum Master certification in at least one of the following:

– Certified Scrum Professional (Scrum Alliance) or;

– Certified Scrum Master (Scrum Alliance) or;

– Certified Scrum Product Owner (Scrum Alliance) or;

– Agile Certified Practitioners (ACP) – PMI or;

– Professional Scrum Master Certification Level 1 / 2 â€“ [URL Removed] and;

– Certificate of completion in Applying Lean Kanban Type of Exposure -Change Management

-Facilitating workshops

-Coordinating and gaining commitment from internal stakeholders

-Identifying trends.

-Principles of financial management – Intermediate Minimum Experience Level -Experience in the relevant Agile role for at least one year for a software development team that was diligently applying Agile principles, practices, and theory

-6- 8 years experience in IT

-3 – 5 years experience in leadership roles

-Basic Consultancy experience

-Basic Business strategy experience/exposure

-Basic Process implementation experience/exposure

-Basic understanding of change management and governance frameworks Technical / Professional Knowledge : -Banking knowledge

-Industry-specific knowledge

-Business writing skills

-Business terms and definitions

-Facilitation techniques

-Principles of project management

-General Communication Skills Behavioral Competencies: -Collaborating

-Facilitating Change

-Courage

-Positive Approach

-Adaptability

– Innovation

-Emotional Intelligence Essentials

– Scrum Master – Agile Certified Practitioners (ACP) – PMI A relevant Scrum Master certification in at least one of the following: – Certified Scrum Professional (Scrum Alliance) or; – Certified Scrum Master (Scrum Alliance) or; – Certified Scrum Product Owner (Scrum Alliance) or; – Agile Certified Practitioners (ACP) – PMI or; – Professional Scrum Master Certification Level 1 / 2 â€“ [URL Removed] and; – Certificate of completion in Applying Lean Kanban -Change Management -Facilitating workshops -Coordinating and gaining commitment from internal stakeholders -Identifying trends. -Principles of financial management – Intermediate

Learn more/Apply for this position