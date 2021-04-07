Senior Back-End Developer

We are looking for a Back-End Web Developer responsible for managing the interchange of data between the server and the users. Your primary focus will be development of all server-side logic, definition and maintenance of the central database, and ensuring high performance and responsiveness to requests from the front-end. You will also be responsible for integrating the front-end elements built by your coworkers into the application. A basic understanding of front-end technologies is therefore necessary as well.

Responsibilities

Integration of user-facing elements developed by a front-end developers with server side logic

Building reusable code and libraries for future use

Optimization of the application for maximum speed and scalability

Implementation of security and data protection

Design and implementation of data storage solutions

Project scoping and time estimations

Skills And Qualifications

5+ year as a backend developer

Basic understanding of front-end technologies and platforms, such as JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3

Good understanding of server-side CSS preprocessors, such as LESS and SASS

Understanding accessibility and security compliance

User authentication and authorization between multiple systems, servers, and environments

Integration of multiple data sources and databases into one system

Management of hosting environment, including database administration and scaling an application to support load changes

Data migration, transformation, and scripting

Setup and administration of backups

Outputting data in different formats

Understanding differences between multiple delivery platforms such as mobile vs desktop, and optimizing output to match the specific platform

Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes

Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests

Proficient knowledge of a back-end programming language

PHP

Laraval

MySql

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git

Proficient understanding of OWASP security principles

Understanding of “session management” in a distributed server environment

Desired Skills:

Backend Developer

Frontend Developer

PHP

Laraval

MySQL

CSS3

Javascript

HTML5

Coding

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Growth agency working primarily in digital, with plans and ambitions that see us expanding our presence globally.

For all of our work, the end goal is always to create positive ROI for our clients. We help them grow.

