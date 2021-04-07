Senior Back-End Developer

We are looking for a Back-End Web Developer responsible for managing the interchange of data between the server and the users. Your primary focus will be development of all server-side logic, definition and maintenance of the central database, and ensuring high performance and responsiveness to requests from the front-end. You will also be responsible for integrating the front-end elements built by your coworkers into the application. A basic understanding of front-end technologies is therefore necessary as well.
Responsibilities
- Integration of user-facing elements developed by a front-end developers with server side logic
- Building reusable code and libraries for future use
- Optimization of the application for maximum speed and scalability
- Implementation of security and data protection
- Design and implementation of data storage solutions
- Project scoping and time estimations
Skills And Qualifications
- 5+ year as a backend developer
- Basic understanding of front-end technologies and platforms, such as JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3
- Good understanding of server-side CSS preprocessors, such as LESS and SASS
- Understanding accessibility and security compliance
- User authentication and authorization between multiple systems, servers, and environments
- Integration of multiple data sources and databases into one system
- Management of hosting environment, including database administration and scaling an application to support load changes
- Data migration, transformation, and scripting
- Setup and administration of backups
- Outputting data in different formats
- Understanding differences between multiple delivery platforms such as mobile vs desktop, and optimizing output to match the specific platform
- Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes
- Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests
- Proficient knowledge of a back-end programming language
- PHP
- Laraval
- MySql
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git
- Proficient understanding of OWASP security principles
- Understanding of “session management” in a distributed server environment
Desired Skills:
- Backend Developer
- Frontend Developer
- PHP
- Laraval
- MySQL
- CSS3
- Javascript
- HTML5
- Coding
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Growth agency working primarily in digital, with plans and ambitions that see us expanding our presence globally.
For all of our work, the end goal is always to create positive ROI for our clients. We help them grow.