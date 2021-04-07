Shift Setter N4 Midlands

Our client, a leading production company based in Durban, seeks a dynamic Shift Setter to join their team. The successful incumbent will be reporting to the Plant Manager of the relevant Department. The successful applicant will be responsible for the following outputs:
- Assisting in achieving a production efficiency of 85% – 90%
- Assisting in ensuring that raw material wastage levels are maintained below 1.4% of material used
- Setting machines according to the best practices
- Conducting mould and material trails as required
- Do mould changes
- Reporting and assisting with machine and mould maintenance requirements
- Ensuring that machinery and moulds are effectively maintained, serviced and stored
- Ensuring top quality products are produced
- Practicing a high standard of housekeeping and safety
- Any other duties reasonably requested by supervisor or other
- Work overtime when required
To be considered for this position applicants must meet the following criteria:
- Minimum N4 certificate is essential
- Mechanical or Electrical aptitude
- At least 3 years experience in a FMCG production environment
- Being exposed to blow moulding is advantageous
- Setting and/or Mechanical experience is advantageous
- Must be able to work shifts
- Have own transport is essential
Shortlisted candidates will need to attend interviews in Durban as well as onsite in the midlands. Psychometric tests will also be required.
Desired Skills:
- machine setting
- blow moulding
- Machine maintenance
- Moulding tools
- N4
- Machine setting
- Machine operations
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma