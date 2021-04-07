Shift Setter N4 Midlands

Our client, a leading production company based in Durban, seeks a dynamic Shift Setter to join their team. The successful incumbent will be reporting to the Plant Manager of the relevant Department. The successful applicant will be responsible for the following outputs:

Assisting in achieving a production efficiency of 85% – 90%

Assisting in ensuring that raw material wastage levels are maintained below 1.4% of material used

Setting machines according to the best practices

Conducting mould and material trails as required

Do mould changes

Reporting and assisting with machine and mould maintenance requirements

Ensuring that machinery and moulds are effectively maintained, serviced and stored

Ensuring top quality products are produced

Practicing a high standard of housekeeping and safety

Any other duties reasonably requested by supervisor or other

Work overtime when required

To be considered for this position applicants must meet the following criteria:

Minimum N4 certificate is essential

Mechanical or Electrical aptitude

At least 3 years experience in a FMCG production environment

Being exposed to blow moulding is advantageous

Setting and/or Mechanical experience is advantageous

Must be able to work shifts

Have own transport is essential

Shortlisted candidates will need to attend interviews in Durban as well as onsite in the midlands. Psychometric tests will also be required.

Desired Skills:

machine setting

blow moulding

Machine maintenance

Moulding tools

N4

Machine setting

Machine operations

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

