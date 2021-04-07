Strategic Analyst and Project Implementation Speci

Our manufacturing Client is urgently seeking a Strategic Analyst and Project Implementation

Specialist to join their organisation. This is to enhance the company’s effectiveness through improved resourcing strategies, digitalization technology and processes optimization.

Minimum requirements:

Relevant Degree or Master’s degree (MBA, Commercial, Technical).

Extensive experience within a manufacturing environment.

+10 years’ experience in finding strategic solutions within an organization (with organizational development) in mind, continuous improvement, and technology.

Project Management and implementation of strategic solutions.

Problem solving of complexities encountered that requiring a systemic perspective.

Ability to sell these solutions to Exco.

Experience within Operational Systems, Technology, and Industrial automation.

Personal Attributes:

Highly organised.

Attention to detail.

Professionalism, and reliability.

Ability to prioritize and manage work in a fast-paced environment across multiple projects.

Experience facilitating groups to create workplans and reach alignment on decisions.

Highly collaborative and approachable team member with strong soft skill and ability to lead through influence.

Proven record of Project Management and Continuous Improvement Delivery.

Responsibilities but not limited to:

Develop partnerships with business unit leadership to identify organizational constraints and risks.

Proactively addresses and responds to organizational effectiveness issues by bringing key stakeholders together to assess root causes and performance gaps, implementing and/or supporting implementation of appropriate interventions, including resource planning, digitization, technology, program design and performance analysis.

Provides project management for these organization improvement initiatives, facilitating team efforts and helping to define project goals, timelines, resource requirements and planning to cope with conflict or stressor points in the plans.

Provides organization-wide assessments about organizational health and effectiveness so that change projects can be prioritized and brought to successful completion.

Implement performance dashboard to track progress against strategic goals.

Assesses risks associated with various change initiatives and suggests and implements actions to manage any negative impacts.

