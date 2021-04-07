Supply Chain Business Analyst focused on data, information systems and processes. Main client being the internal Administration & Finance Department.
Required:
- Degree in Information Systems, or Industrial Engineering or Logistics
- Valid Driver’s License with own transport
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in a Business Analyst, Systems Analyst or similar role
- Experience in finance, cost management, supply chain or transport would be advantageous
- Experience working in Google Workspace will advantage you
Responsibilites:
- Design, implement and support new administration and finance processes, systems, data, reports
- Focused improvement initiatives of existing administration and finance processes, systems, data, reports
- Focused improvement initiatives of cross-functional interactions within the organisation
- Implement, maintain and improve data sets used for various costing models (e.g. transport cost models, export franchise models)
- Detailed analysis of data requirements and cross-functional data impact of new initiatives (e.g. new clients, services)
- Critically analyse data exceptions of existing processes and systems, providing support and corrective action
- Implementation and support of migration to Google Workspace and Google Cloud Platform
- Implementation and support of migration to SAP
This is a high functioning team of Industrial [URL Removed] positon will suit a lively team player, with
- Proactive approcah to problem solving
- Self starter and hands on attitude
- Ability to function within various different teams and environments, but also work
independently
- excellent communication skills
Desired Skills:
- process analysis
- business analysis
- transport cost models
- export franchise models
- data analysis
- google workspace
- Google cloud
- Supply Chain Management
- Business Process Analysis
- systems analysis
- supply chain costing
- continuous improvement
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Global Retail Logistics and distribtuion Group.
CTC Salary excludes annual performance bonus which has been reliably achieved for the last 12 years.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident
- Performance Bonus