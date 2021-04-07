Team Leader Collections at Midrand

3 Month Probation
Job Description
- check the short-term loan clients’ file (bank statement/payslip, etc) ;
- Monitor the collection department’s daily work
- Market research for short term loan market
- Cooperate with the company’s partners (payment company, debt collection company, etc)
Requirement
- Bachelor (or above) degree of economy, management, law, etc.
- Be familiar with the financial product, especially online short-term loan
- With management experience,
Salary: R15000/month.
Desired Skills:
- Management