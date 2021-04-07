Team Leader Collections at Midrand

Apr 7, 2021

3 Month Probation

Job Description

  • check the short-term loan clients’ file (bank statement/payslip, etc) ;
  • Monitor the collection department’s daily work
  • Market research for short term loan market
  • Cooperate with the company’s partners (payment company, debt collection company, etc)

Requirement

  • Bachelor (or above) degree of economy, management, law, etc.
  • Be familiar with the financial product, especially online short-term loan
  • With management experience,

Salary: R15000/month.

Desired Skills:

  • Management

