Used vehicle salesman

- Communicating with customers via email, telephone, and in person.
- Suggesting suitable vehicles based on customer needs.
- Arranging test-drives and accompanying customers on these tests.
- Negotiating the final price for the sale.
- Selling accessories or other services once a vehicle has been chosen.
- Completing the paperwork for each sale.
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Customer Service
- Negotiating
- communication skills.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric