Used vehicle salesman

Apr 7, 2021

  • Communicating with customers via email, telephone, and in person.
  • Suggesting suitable vehicles based on customer needs.
  • Arranging test-drives and accompanying customers on these tests.
  • Negotiating the final price for the sale.
  • Selling accessories or other services once a vehicle has been chosen.
  • Completing the paperwork for each sale.

Desired Skills:

  • Sales
  • Customer Service
  • Negotiating
  • communication skills.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

