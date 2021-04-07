Vertical Market Manager: Electronics at Ntice Search

My client, an International Logistics and Clearing and Forwarding organization is seeking a Vertical Market Manager to be responsible for the overall sustainable business growth with existing customer base and new clients the electronics segment in South Africa. Duties:
- Contribute effectively to the sales and Vertical Market strategy for South Africa, with a clear plan for own sales and practical actions for short-, medium- and long-term achievement
- Responsible for business retention and growth targets (financial & volume) within the specified vertical market in South Africa, across all logistics/transport modes
- Develop and maintain an ongoing pipeline of prospective clients
- Manage existing customers, establish and grow relationships with agreed accounts
- Identify, pursue and close new business opportunities with existing and new multinational companies within a defined industry segment
- Support and guide South Africa country management and KAM/Sales teams in managing and developing global and regional key account business successfully
- Drive industrial vertical market strategy & development; provide business leads, foster market capabilities
- Collect, analyse and communicate customer, market and competitor information relevant to the specified vertical sector
- Ensure KAM fundamentals are followed, i.e., SOPs, billing topics, reporting, operation and customer KPI monitoring, contract management, account mapping/Key Account Development Plan, QBR/MBR management etc
- Ensure close communication and alignment on strategy, target development and achievement with MEA countries, product teams and global vertical market leads
- Facilitate a close, customer-focused collaboration with products, P&L owners and country sales / Route Development teams
- Develop and drive marketing plan specific to the industrial vertical in conjunction with key stakeholders
- Foster mentoring, coaching and motivating sales staff
Requirements:
- Min 8 years business experience, mainly in the international logistics / transportation field, with strong key account management and business development success
- Proven record of successful business development with multinational companies
- Relevant Bachelor and/ or Master’s degree or equivalent
- Detailed knowledge of logistic services (Ocean, Air, Land and Contract Logistics) and understanding of supply chain management in specific industry segments
- High degree of work flexibility and willingness to travel
- Leadership skills, ability to drive business success through virtual teams
- Focus on business development along with strong “selling” ability
- Ability to handle/manage conflicts with internal and external parties