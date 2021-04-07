Vertical Market Manager: Electronics at Ntice Search

My client, an International Logistics and Clearing and Forwarding organization is seeking a Vertical Market Manager to be responsible for the overall sustainable business growth with existing customer base and new clients the electronics segment in South Africa. Duties:

Contribute effectively to the sales and Vertical Market strategy for South Africa, with a clear plan for own sales and practical actions for short-, medium- and long-term achievement

Responsible for business retention and growth targets (financial & volume) within the specified vertical market in South Africa, across all logistics/transport modes

Develop and maintain an ongoing pipeline of prospective clients

Manage existing customers, establish and grow relationships with agreed accounts

Identify, pursue and close new business opportunities with existing and new multinational companies within a defined industry segment

Support and guide South Africa country management and KAM/Sales teams in managing and developing global and regional key account business successfully

Drive industrial vertical market strategy & development; provide business leads, foster market capabilities

Collect, analyse and communicate customer, market and competitor information relevant to the specified vertical sector

Ensure KAM fundamentals are followed, i.e., SOPs, billing topics, reporting, operation and customer KPI monitoring, contract management, account mapping/Key Account Development Plan, QBR/MBR management etc

Ensure close communication and alignment on strategy, target development and achievement with MEA countries, product teams and global vertical market leads

Facilitate a close, customer-focused collaboration with products, P&L owners and country sales / Route Development teams

Develop and drive marketing plan specific to the industrial vertical in conjunction with key stakeholders

Foster mentoring, coaching and motivating sales staff

Requirements:

Min 8 years business experience, mainly in the international logistics / transportation field, with strong key account management and business development success

Proven record of successful business development with multinational companies

Relevant Bachelor and/ or Master’s degree or equivalent

Detailed knowledge of logistic services (Ocean, Air, Land and Contract Logistics) and understanding of supply chain management in specific industry segments

High degree of work flexibility and willingness to travel

Leadership skills, ability to drive business success through virtual teams

Focus on business development along with strong “selling” ability

Ability to handle/manage conflicts with internal and external parties

