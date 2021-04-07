Warranty Claims Administrator

Claims administrator, preferably with warranty claims experience, the required insurance industry qualifications (FAIS & RE5) and minimum 2 years claims experience, required to start asap.

Minimum requirements:

Grade 12 essential

RE5 and NQF4 Credits preferred

Technical qualification advantageous

2 years’ claims experience specific to warranty (mechanical and electrical) required

Prior knowledge of the motor industry required

Responsibilities:

Processing of motor warranty claims

Validation of policies and cover

Client liaison and correspondence

Cost claims

Finalise claims

Liaise with workshops and dealers

Resolution of full claims process

If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

warranty claims

claims

insurance

RE

warranty

warranties

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position