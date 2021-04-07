Warranty Claims Administrator

Apr 7, 2021

Claims administrator, preferably with warranty claims experience, the required insurance industry qualifications (FAIS & RE5) and minimum 2 years claims experience, required to start asap.

Minimum requirements:

  • Grade 12 essential
  • RE5 and NQF4 Credits preferred
  • Technical qualification advantageous
  • 2 years’ claims experience specific to warranty (mechanical and electrical) required
  • Prior knowledge of the motor industry required

Responsibilities:

  • Processing of motor warranty claims
  • Validation of policies and cover
  • Client liaison and correspondence
  • Cost claims
  • Finalise claims
  • Liaise with workshops and dealers
  • Resolution of full claims process

If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • warranty claims
  • claims
  • insurance
  • RE
  • warranty
  • warranties

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position