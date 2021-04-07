Warranty Claims Administrator

Claims administrator, preferably with warranty claims experience, the required insurance industry qualifications (FAIS & RE5) and minimum 2 years claims experience, required to start asap.
Minimum requirements:
- Grade 12 essential
- RE5 and NQF4 Credits preferred
- Technical qualification advantageous
- 2 years’ claims experience specific to warranty (mechanical and electrical) required
- Prior knowledge of the motor industry required
Responsibilities:
- Processing of motor warranty claims
- Validation of policies and cover
- Client liaison and correspondence
- Cost claims
- Finalise claims
- Liaise with workshops and dealers
- Resolution of full claims process
If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to
Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
Desired Skills:
- warranty claims
- claims
- insurance
- RE
- warranty
- warranties
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years