Bookkeeper at Rhine Ruhr Pumps and Valves

Apr 8, 2021

Full Bookkeeping to Trial Balance:

  • Cash Book – capture, reconcile Bank Statements
  • Signatory to all bank Accounts
  • Dispense Petty cash, write up the journal and balance Petty Cash Box
  • Overseas Creditors – capture, reconcile accounts. Capture payments on the Ned Treasury System
  • Local Creditors – Capture, reconcile, and prepare all EFT payments.
  • Monthly – Prepare and submit MIBFA Return
  • Submit UIF – monthly
  • Prepare VAT Return – monthly
  • Prepare and capture all entries for General Ledger
  • Prepare own correspondence
  • Liaise closely with staff and Management.
  • Run all month end reports
  • Sales and COS Journals ex Sales Analysis
  • Reconcile Debtors Control – monthly
  • Clear WIP
  • Reconcile Stock at month end
  • Reconcile Creditors Control
  • Print Statements – monthly
  • Prepare Management Reports for CFO
  • Take Minutes of various Management meetings.

Competencies:

  • Detailed accounting knowledge and experience
  • Strong communication skills and attention to detail
  • Ability to take ownerships of tasks
  • Takes and shows initiative
  • Team player
  • Driven and positive attitude towards learning and development
  • Ability to critically examine and question various aspects of the accounting process
  • Planning and organising
  • Quality and detail orientated
  • Financial policy and systems knowledge
  • Problem solving and analysis
  • Good decision making skills
  • Own transportation
  • Clear ITC / Criminal Record

Desired Skills:

  • Pastel Accounting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Bookkeeping

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

We are a specialized Pump Company that serves the Petrochemical, Chemical, Mining, Waste Water and General Process Industries. We have a fully equipped Service Centre plus a Spares Department that enables us to offer a complete turnaround service to our customers.

Learn more/Apply for this position