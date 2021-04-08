Bookkeeper at Rhine Ruhr Pumps and Valves

Full Bookkeeping to Trial Balance:

Cash Book – capture, reconcile Bank Statements

Signatory to all bank Accounts

Dispense Petty cash, write up the journal and balance Petty Cash Box

Overseas Creditors – capture, reconcile accounts. Capture payments on the Ned Treasury System

Local Creditors – Capture, reconcile, and prepare all EFT payments.

Monthly – Prepare and submit MIBFA Return

Submit UIF – monthly

Prepare VAT Return – monthly

Prepare and capture all entries for General Ledger

Prepare own correspondence

Liaise closely with staff and Management.

Run all month end reports

Sales and COS Journals ex Sales Analysis

Reconcile Debtors Control – monthly

Clear WIP

Reconcile Stock at month end

Reconcile Creditors Control

Print Statements – monthly

Prepare Management Reports for CFO

Take Minutes of various Management meetings.

Competencies:

Detailed accounting knowledge and experience

Strong communication skills and attention to detail

Ability to take ownerships of tasks

Takes and shows initiative

Team player

Driven and positive attitude towards learning and development

Ability to critically examine and question various aspects of the accounting process

Planning and organising

Quality and detail orientated

Financial policy and systems knowledge

Problem solving and analysis

Good decision making skills

Own transportation

Clear ITC / Criminal Record

Desired Skills:

Pastel Accounting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Bookkeeping

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

We are a specialized Pump Company that serves the Petrochemical, Chemical, Mining, Waste Water and General Process Industries. We have a fully equipped Service Centre plus a Spares Department that enables us to offer a complete turnaround service to our customers.

