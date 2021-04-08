Bookkeeper at Rhine Ruhr Pumps and Valves

Full Bookkeeping to Trial Balance:
- Cash Book – capture, reconcile Bank Statements
- Signatory to all bank Accounts
- Dispense Petty cash, write up the journal and balance Petty Cash Box
- Overseas Creditors – capture, reconcile accounts. Capture payments on the Ned Treasury System
- Local Creditors – Capture, reconcile, and prepare all EFT payments.
- Monthly – Prepare and submit MIBFA Return
- Submit UIF – monthly
- Prepare VAT Return – monthly
- Prepare and capture all entries for General Ledger
- Prepare own correspondence
- Liaise closely with staff and Management.
- Run all month end reports
- Sales and COS Journals ex Sales Analysis
- Reconcile Debtors Control – monthly
- Clear WIP
- Reconcile Stock at month end
- Reconcile Creditors Control
- Print Statements – monthly
- Prepare Management Reports for CFO
- Take Minutes of various Management meetings.
Competencies:
- Detailed accounting knowledge and experience
- Strong communication skills and attention to detail
- Ability to take ownerships of tasks
- Takes and shows initiative
- Team player
- Driven and positive attitude towards learning and development
- Ability to critically examine and question various aspects of the accounting process
- Planning and organising
- Quality and detail orientated
- Financial policy and systems knowledge
- Problem solving and analysis
- Good decision making skills
- Own transportation
- Clear ITC / Criminal Record
Desired Skills:
- Pastel Accounting
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Bookkeeping
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
We are a specialized Pump Company that serves the Petrochemical, Chemical, Mining, Waste Water and General Process Industries. We have a fully equipped Service Centre plus a Spares Department that enables us to offer a complete turnaround service to our customers.