Business Analyst (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Serve as the principal conduit for managing system requirements between the business and the Software Development team during projects as the next Business Analyst sought by a dynamic FinTech company based in Joburg. You must have Matric/Grade 12 and a Degree/Diploma in Computer Science or similar discipline will prove hugely beneficial. You will also require 7 years’ experience in a similar role, being able to take strategic direction and see tasks through from commencement to execution with a strong understanding of Agile Methodologies Scrum and [URL Removed] business requirements from business users and subject matter experts.

Define and document requirements.

Analyse requirements.

Create a breakdown of functional requirements in the form of User Stories.

Assist in exploratory testing and test case creation for each user story.

Validate that the use case was implemented correctly for each user story.

Facilitate backlog grooming and user story preparation for development.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric/Grade 12.

Degree/Diploma in Computer Science or similar (advantageous).

Minimum of 7 years’ relevant experience.

Ability to take strategic direction from executive management,

Ability to see tasks through to completion without significant guidance.

Good understanding of Agile Methodologies (Scrum and Kanban).

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent writing and communication skills in English.

A team player who works well with technical and non-technical resources.

Creative skills / using initiative.

Integrity and honesty.

Strong analytical and excellent problem-solving skills

Able to work independently & also able to work as part of a team.

Self-driven and motivated.

Hard working.

Time and priority management.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position