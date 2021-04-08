Business Development Manager at Ntice Search

Ntice is a global recruitment solutions provider specialising in the UK, the Middle East and South African markets. We are looking to employ a home-based Business Development Manager to be based in Johannesburg/ Gauteng. You must have a valid driver’s license and your own vehicle. As this is a client facing role, you will be required to present our recruitment solutions and services in person where possible, or via MS Teams. You will be required to introduce our products and services to new companies across South Africa. This role is heavily focused on generating and following leads, introducing and presenting our service offerings and generating new business. A background in recruitment, job board advertising, RPO recruitment or recruitment software will be highly advantageous. Candidates who come from a similar sales role in a services related sector will also be considered.Key duties include:

Develop and execute a plan to develop a sales pipeline

Engaging with customers using a consultative sales approach and identifying needs and motivations.

Generate new business opportunities through cold calling, following leads and business prospecting.

Presenting relevant solutions to customers to help solve recruitment challenges.

Prepare sales proposals and quotes for new business.

Account management, to ensure the clients are obtaining excellent service level at all times

Provide timely and accurate sales pipeline and revenue forecasts to management.

Key skills and requirements for this role:

Related Tertiary qualification advantageous

3 – 5 years-experience in a similar role ess.

Cold calling, new business prospecting / sales

Delivering client presentations

Computer literate – able to create sale proposals and quotations.

Sales forecasting

Pipeline creation & management

Consultative sales background (services)

Account Management / customer services

This role is made up of a basic + a quarterly commission scheme. You will be joining a tight nit team who gets on well and are very passionate about what we do. If you are interested in finding out more, please respond to this advert.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Market related

