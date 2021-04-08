Change Manager

Define own work plan and change management deliverables in alignment with the Manager: Project Change Management, and prioritise own deliverables and work activities.

? Deliver high quality and relevant work which includes deliverables such as:

o project change management strategies or approach to a project initiative;

o communication plan;

o stakeholder analysis and management plan;

o sponsor/owner/leadership action plan, where needed;

o project change management risk register;

o project change management progress report/dashboard;

o coordinate actions linked to the systems training team;

o collaborate with human resources change management where relevant and needed; and

o work plans/implementation plans for all of the above.

? Build and sustain client relationships and understand potential impacts to key stakeholders.

? Manage the change component of projects and deliver on time, within budget and with requisite quality standards and uptake of the change initiative.

Minimum qualification required:

? A minimum of a B degree, advanced Diploma or equivalent; and

? five to eight years’ experience in a change management environment.

Competencies:

? ability to work in teams, under pressure and in ambiguous situations;

? proficiency in English (both verbal and written);

? excellent communication and presentation skills (Written and Verbal)

? computer literacy, especially in the Microsoft Office products and SharePoint

? stakeholder management skills, including on an executive level;

? industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill;

? understanding a project lifecycle and project environment; and

? solid understanding of change activities and processes on large projects/programmes.

Desired Skills:

Change Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

