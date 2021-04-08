Change Manager

Define own work plan and change management deliverables in alignment with the Manager: Project Change Management, and prioritise own deliverables and work activities.
? Deliver high quality and relevant work which includes deliverables such as:
o project change management strategies or approach to a project initiative;
o communication plan;
o stakeholder analysis and management plan;
o sponsor/owner/leadership action plan, where needed;
o project change management risk register;
o project change management progress report/dashboard;
o coordinate actions linked to the systems training team;
o collaborate with human resources change management where relevant and needed; and
o work plans/implementation plans for all of the above.
? Build and sustain client relationships and understand potential impacts to key stakeholders.
? Manage the change component of projects and deliver on time, within budget and with requisite quality standards and uptake of the change initiative.
Minimum qualification required:
? A minimum of a B degree, advanced Diploma or equivalent; and
? five to eight years’ experience in a change management environment.
Competencies:
? ability to work in teams, under pressure and in ambiguous situations;
? proficiency in English (both verbal and written);
? excellent communication and presentation skills (Written and Verbal)
? computer literacy, especially in the Microsoft Office products and SharePoint
? stakeholder management skills, including on an executive level;
? industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill;
? understanding a project lifecycle and project environment; and
? solid understanding of change activities and processes on large projects/programmes.
Desired Skills:
- Change Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree