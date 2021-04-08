Chartered Accountant (SA) at Tax Consulting SA

We are a niche South African Tax and Accounting firm with services that are complemented by an expert team consisting of professional accountants, chartered accountants, master tax practitioners, admitted attorneys and legal advisors. We are a George based, client-focused and result driven company. We are an accounting firm with national and international clients.

We currently have a vacancy for a dynamic hard-working Chartered Accountant.

The position is ideal for someone who is willing to take on new challenges and is able to manage themselves and their time well. The ideal candidate will be detail-orientated and require minimal training. This individual must have an excellent work ethic, have a willingness to learn and grow, be resilient and have practical experience. The CA (SA) will support a George and Gauteng based team, so operating at a fast pace is essential as well as being professional.

Responsibilities and accounting functions includes the following:

Compilation of Annual Financial Statements;

Independent Review of Annual Financial Statements;

Voluntary Audit of Annual Financial Statements;

Payroll and VAT reconciliations and calculations;

Corporate Tax computations (income and deferred tax);

Tax calculations and return submissions (Individuals and Trusts); and

Adhoc accounting and tax tasks.

Skills/Qualifications:

Able to perform above listed tasks with minimal training;

Preferably a Chartered Accountant with 1 – 2 years post article experience;

Completed SAICA articles is a must, with good exposure across all electives, not only audit;

Draftworx and Sage knowledge would be advantageous;

Intermediate to advanced excel skills and

eFiling competency is a requirement.

Should you meet the above minimum requirements, send us your CV and a detailed cover note to Marique Morkel, stating why you would be suitable for this role to:

recruitment @ africorp solutions. co. za

(Please note there should be no spaces in address provided).

Desired Skills:

SAICA articles

Good exposure across all electives

Draftworx and Sage knowledge

Intermediate to advanced excel skills

eFiling competency

Corporate Tax computations (income and deferred tax)

Payroll and VAT reconciliations and calculations

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

