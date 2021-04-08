Consumable Sales

Our client is seeking a strong sales executive/consultant with a good track record of sales and targets meet. You would be responsible selling office equipment and office services to businesses. This is a office based position.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
- Manage and maintain client base in portfolio.
- Develop new client base for consumable goods and Nashua product offerings.
- Cross sell all products to all customers.
- Use the database to track and monitor all activities.
- Achieve targets as determined by management.
- To meet all minimum performance requirements as set out in the minimum performance targets, sent out by the Managing Director on a monthly basis ie GP, calls and quotes.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- To maintain your electronic diary on a daily basis.
- Canvas for new business and gather business intelligence within the designated sales area.
- Effectively build relationships with external clients being the trusted advisor.
- Effectively and timeously resolve all customer queries and complaints on a daily basis.
- Prepare and compile electronic quotations and proposals according to company standards.
- Assist sales team in conducting targeted marketing campaigns as determined by management.
- Maintain an in-depth knowledge of all products and solutions marketed by the Nashua group of companies and maintain the level of knowledge thereof.
- Plan and maintain proper call cycles regarding customers and areas and monitor it via the database on a daily basis.
- Sell at company prescribed price levels and only to deviate from this on approval from management.
- Reporting to Sales Manager Supplies on a monthly basis regarding Supplies Sales.
- Check stock levels and place orders with procurement staff on a daily basis.
- Pro-actively working on all dormant accounts and new prospective business to grow individual portfolios
- On completion of sales, Sales Executives will follow up with clients as to make sure delivery was done, accounts paid and satisfaction of service.
- To maintain and uphold the database at all times and ensure that customer data is accurate
- to adhere to the 24-hour rule at all time
