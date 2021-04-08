Consumable Sales

Our client is seeking a strong sales executive/consultant with a good track record of sales and targets meet. You would be responsible selling office equipment and office services to businesses. This is a office based position.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Manage and maintain client base in portfolio. Develop new client base for consumable goods and Nashua product offerings. Cross sell all products to all customers. Use the database to track and monitor all activities. Achieve targets as determined by management. To meet all minimum performance requirements as set out in the minimum performance targets, sent out by the Managing Director on a monthly basis ie GP, calls and quotes.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES



To maintain your electronic diary on a daily basis.

Canvas for new business and gather business intelligence within the designated sales area.

Effectively build relationships with external clients being the trusted advisor.

Effectively and timeously resolve all customer queries and complaints on a daily basis.

Prepare and compile electronic quotations and proposals according to company standards.

Assist sales team in conducting targeted marketing campaigns as determined by management.

Maintain an in-depth knowledge of all products and solutions marketed by the Nashua group of companies and maintain the level of knowledge thereof.

Plan and maintain proper call cycles regarding customers and areas and monitor it via the database on a daily basis.

Sell at company prescribed price levels and only to deviate from this on approval from management.

Reporting to Sales Manager Supplies on a monthly basis regarding Supplies Sales.

Check stock levels and place orders with procurement staff on a daily basis.

Pro-actively working on all dormant accounts and new prospective business to grow individual portfolios

On completion of sales, Sales Executives will follow up with clients as to make sure delivery was done, accounts paid and satisfaction of service.

To maintain and uphold the database at all times and ensure that customer data is accurate

to adhere to the 24-hour rule at all time

If no response in one week please consider your application unsuccesfull

