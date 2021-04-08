Data Specialist at Momentum

Role Purpose

The Data Specialist will report into the Data Analyst team leader, within the Operations and IT division. The purpose of this role is to collect, analyse, interpret, evaluate, visualize data. While working alongside teams within the business or the management team to establish business needs. Identifying trends and patterns in data and report it back to the team. This role will also play an active role in the Data Management program.

Responsibilities and work outputs

Data Analysis and problem solving -; monitor and report on key performance indicators and metrics.

Perform “deep dive” analysis with regards to data accuracy, integrity, quality and accessibility.

Identify and escalate data issues needing process re-engineering.

Perform data quantitative and qualitative analysis.

Perform data reconciliations to identify data anomalies.

Create data visualizations, memos, dashboards and presentations to business audiences.

Liaise with Audit and risk on data requests.

Assist the product house with reporting requirements internal and external to the product house.

Play an active role in the Data Management program – Perform effective management and accountability over data to maintain confidentiality, integrity and availability.

Play an active role in projects to assist with data related principals/requirements/data reporting needs

Competencies required

Actively live the company values

Analytical thinker

Critical thinker

Effective communicator

Self-Starter

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Customer/ Stakeholder Commitment

Drive for results

Collaboration

Impact and Influence

Experience and Qualifications

Relevant B-degree or Diploma

Knowledge of products administered by Investo will be an advantage

Intermediate SQL skills preferably

Business experience -; understanding of business processes

Proficient understanding of the Insurance industry

Experience in data analysis, modeling, visualization and/or some programming knowledge

Demonstrate the ability to derive insights from data and communicate those insights to a non-technical audience.

Familiarity with a general programming language (like Python) or a statistical package, or at least you’re a Microsoft Excel guru

Location

The above-mentioned position is currently available in the Investodepartment at our Momentum Life business unit based at our office in Centurion.

Should you not be contacted within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

data

Data Quality Management

Data Development

Learn more/Apply for this position