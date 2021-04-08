Debtors Controller at Customer Loyalty Consultants

Job Purpose:

To perform and manage with the team the operational and financial aspects of Revenue processing, Recoveries of Agent Supplier Costs and Collections

Requirements

Qualifications and Experience:

Bookkeeping experience.

AT(SA) Qualification

Matric with maths and accountancy, not maths literacy

Excel – Vlookup and pivot tables

Job Responsibilities:

Create new debtors accounts in accordance with the signed off design.

Ensure that the debtors accounts are used for the correct purpose.

Develop cover sheets listing the required checks to be done to ensure CLC Revenue is invoiced in accordance with contracts and CLC determined operational volumes.

Critically review spreadsheets and check for accuracy and validity to ensure invoice amount is correct.

Generating invoices on Evolution and sending to clients within timelines

Client engagement

Attend onboarding meetings for new clients and obtain relevant information to ensure billing of client and recovery of agent supplier costs are done correctly and on time in accordance with the clients required supporting documentation.

Actively obtain know how related to CLC revenue and recoveries of agent supplier costs invoicing and keep up to date process documentation related thereto.

Meet regularly with the sales team to confirm invoicing requirements and timelines.

Prepare a report monthly for management review detailing the types of scenarios where invoicing is missed together with proposed corrective actions.

Work together with the debtor’s collection clerk and be jointly accountable to maintain debts under 60 days.

Release creditor related payments on the bank

Desired Skills:

Tax Advisor

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Consulting

5 to 10 years Accounts Payable / Receivable

