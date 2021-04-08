Demand Planning and Fulfilment Manager at Ntice Search

My client, a leading manufacturing site based in Durban, is currently recruiting for a Demand Planning and Fulfilment Manager. You will be responsible for providing support in the various supply chain functions, which includes but not limited to DP Management, production scheduling, delivery planning/ order fulfilment, overall inventory management, budget, monitoring, and employee counsellingJob Responsibilities

DP Management DP Management and tracking Drive the S&OP process within the organisation Use S&OP process to produce stocks that are relevant to the market and improve quality of inventory Ensure stocks are sufficient to fulfil monthly sales requirements (DP)

Local Production Scheduling Direct involvement in production planning in accordance with DP and balance to model stock

Import FG and Order Management Ensure that the imports are ordered timeously to meet sales requirements / budgets Actively manage the stock age to minimize overage import stock Overall Inventory management

Delivery Planning / Order Fulfilment Ensure that stock for monthly sales forecasts is made available and delivered on time to customers



Requirements

BCom Hon or Degree in SCM

5 – 10 years in demand forecasting, planning, and execution in a manufacturing environment

5 years in a Management position – Non negotiable

Willingness to travel locally (occasional)

Advance level of SAP, COGNOS & Excel

In depth understanding of supply chain and demand forecasting / order fulfilment

Good understanding of production planning requirements

Experience in delivery or load planning

Logistics fundamentals and practices

Strategic thinker with SRSA value chain in mind

Should you meet the requirements above please respond to this advert

