Demand Planning and Fulfilment Manager at Ntice Search

Apr 8, 2021

My client, a leading manufacturing site based in Durban, is currently recruiting for a Demand Planning and Fulfilment Manager. You will be responsible for providing support in the various supply chain functions, which includes but not limited to DP Management, production scheduling, delivery planning/ order fulfilment, overall inventory management, budget, monitoring, and employee counsellingJob Responsibilities

  • DP Management
    • DP Management and tracking
    • Drive the S&OP process within the organisation
    • Use S&OP process to produce stocks that are relevant to the market and improve quality of inventory Ensure stocks are sufficient to fulfil monthly sales requirements (DP)
  • Local Production Scheduling
    • Direct involvement in production planning in accordance with DP and balance to model stock
  • Import FG and Order Management
    • Ensure that the imports are ordered timeously to meet sales requirements / budgets
    • Actively manage the stock age to minimize overage import stock
    • Overall Inventory management
  • Delivery Planning / Order Fulfilment
    • Ensure that stock for monthly sales forecasts is made available and delivered on time to customers

Requirements

  • BCom Hon or Degree in SCM
  • 5 – 10 years in demand forecasting, planning, and execution in a manufacturing environment
  • 5 years in a Management position – Non negotiable
  • Willingness to travel locally (occasional)
  • Advance level of SAP, COGNOS & Excel
  • In depth understanding of supply chain and demand forecasting / order fulfilment
  • Good understanding of production planning requirements
  • Experience in delivery or load planning
  • Logistics fundamentals and practices
  • Strategic thinker with SRSA value chain in mind

Should you meet the requirements above please respond to this advert

