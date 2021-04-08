Demand Planning and Fulfilment Manager at Ntice Search

My client, a leading manufacturing site based in Durban, is currently recruiting for a Demand Planning and Fulfilment Manager. You will be responsible for providing support in the various supply chain functions, which includes but not limited to DP Management, production scheduling, delivery planning/ order fulfilment, overall inventory management, budget, monitoring, and employee counsellingJob Responsibilities
- DP Management
- DP Management and tracking
- Drive the S&OP process within the organisation
- Use S&OP process to produce stocks that are relevant to the market and improve quality of inventory Ensure stocks are sufficient to fulfil monthly sales requirements (DP)
- Local Production Scheduling
- Direct involvement in production planning in accordance with DP and balance to model stock
- Import FG and Order Management
- Ensure that the imports are ordered timeously to meet sales requirements / budgets
- Actively manage the stock age to minimize overage import stock
- Overall Inventory management
- Delivery Planning / Order Fulfilment
- Ensure that stock for monthly sales forecasts is made available and delivered on time to customers
Requirements
- BCom Hon or Degree in SCM
- 5 – 10 years in demand forecasting, planning, and execution in a manufacturing environment
- 5 years in a Management position – Non negotiable
- Willingness to travel locally (occasional)
- Advance level of SAP, COGNOS & Excel
- In depth understanding of supply chain and demand forecasting / order fulfilment
- Good understanding of production planning requirements
- Experience in delivery or load planning
- Logistics fundamentals and practices
- Strategic thinker with SRSA value chain in mind
Should you meet the requirements above please respond to this advert