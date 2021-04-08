Domestic and Sexual Offences Investigations Superintendent at Sibanye Stillwater

Apr 8, 2021

The closing date for applications is Thursday, 15th April 2021.

The appointee should:

  • Be in possession of a National Diploma in in Forensic Welfare or National Diploma Policing.
  • Have Grade A registration with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) or the ability to obtain one.
  • Have at least 5 years’ experience in the investigation of criminal cases related to family violence, sexual offence, and child abuse.
  • Be in possession of a learner achievement certificate relevant to all three firearms (Basic Firearm; Business Purpose; Regulation 21).
  • Be in possession of a firearm competency certificate issued by the SAPS as per the new Firearm Control Act, Act 60 of 2000.
  • Have sound communication skills in English (both written and verbal)
  • Be proficient in Microsoft Office Packages.
  • Successfully undergo a security screening and clearance, with no criminal record and judgements.
  • Be willing to travel extensively and to work extended hours when required.
  • Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk-based medical examination at the relevant Sibanye-Stillwater Occupational Health Centre.

Key responsibilities include:

  • To respond and investigate reported cases of family violence, child protection and sexual offences to ensure the safety and security of victims and their family members.
  • Assist in the designing and initiating of processes and procedures to manage a victim support programme within the Victim Support Centre.
  • Coordinate the effective functioning of the Victim Support Centre.
  • Assist in the integration of processes for related departments functioning within the Victim Support Centre to ensure judicial compliance without exposing victims to further abuse.
  • Investigate registered cases of Family Violence, Sexual Offences and Child Abuse.
  • Attend court sessions and provide evidence as a witness.
  • Participate in Company initiated wellness and victim support initiatives.
  • Optimise existing business processes through applications.
  • Assist in the development of suitable plans to secure victims (incl. their movement to a place of Safety).

Desired Skills:

  • Forensic Welfare
  • PSIRA
  • Criminal Cases
  • Family Violence
  • Sexual Offence
  • Child Abuse
  • Firearm Competency

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

