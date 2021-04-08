Domestic and Sexual Offences Investigations Superintendent at Sibanye Stillwater

The closing date for applications is Thursday, 15th April 2021.
The appointee should:
- Be in possession of a National Diploma in in Forensic Welfare or National Diploma Policing.
- Have Grade A registration with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) or the ability to obtain one.
- Have at least 5 years’ experience in the investigation of criminal cases related to family violence, sexual offence, and child abuse.
- Be in possession of a learner achievement certificate relevant to all three firearms (Basic Firearm; Business Purpose; Regulation 21).
- Be in possession of a firearm competency certificate issued by the SAPS as per the new Firearm Control Act, Act 60 of 2000.
- Have sound communication skills in English (both written and verbal)
- Be proficient in Microsoft Office Packages.
- Successfully undergo a security screening and clearance, with no criminal record and judgements.
- Be willing to travel extensively and to work extended hours when required.
- Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk-based medical examination at the relevant Sibanye-Stillwater Occupational Health Centre.
Key responsibilities include:
- To respond and investigate reported cases of family violence, child protection and sexual offences to ensure the safety and security of victims and their family members.
- Assist in the designing and initiating of processes and procedures to manage a victim support programme within the Victim Support Centre.
- Coordinate the effective functioning of the Victim Support Centre.
- Assist in the integration of processes for related departments functioning within the Victim Support Centre to ensure judicial compliance without exposing victims to further abuse.
- Investigate registered cases of Family Violence, Sexual Offences and Child Abuse.
- Attend court sessions and provide evidence as a witness.
- Participate in Company initiated wellness and victim support initiatives.
- Optimise existing business processes through applications.
- Assist in the development of suitable plans to secure victims (incl. their movement to a place of Safety).
Desired Skills:
- Forensic Welfare
- PSIRA
- Criminal Cases
- Family Violence
- Sexual Offence
- Child Abuse
- Firearm Competency
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma