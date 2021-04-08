Domestic and Sexual Offences Investigations Superintendent at Sibanye Stillwater

The closing date for applications is Thursday, 15th April 2021.

The appointee should:

Be in possession of a National Diploma in in Forensic Welfare or National Diploma Policing.

Have Grade A registration with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) or the ability to obtain one.

Have at least 5 years’ experience in the investigation of criminal cases related to family violence, sexual offence, and child abuse.

Be in possession of a learner achievement certificate relevant to all three firearms (Basic Firearm; Business Purpose; Regulation 21).

Be in possession of a firearm competency certificate issued by the SAPS as per the new Firearm Control Act, Act 60 of 2000.

Have sound communication skills in English (both written and verbal)

Be proficient in Microsoft Office Packages.

Successfully undergo a security screening and clearance, with no criminal record and judgements.

Be willing to travel extensively and to work extended hours when required.

Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk-based medical examination at the relevant Sibanye-Stillwater Occupational Health Centre.

Key responsibilities include:

To respond and investigate reported cases of family violence, child protection and sexual offences to ensure the safety and security of victims and their family members.

Assist in the designing and initiating of processes and procedures to manage a victim support programme within the Victim Support Centre.

Coordinate the effective functioning of the Victim Support Centre.

Assist in the integration of processes for related departments functioning within the Victim Support Centre to ensure judicial compliance without exposing victims to further abuse.

Investigate registered cases of Family Violence, Sexual Offences and Child Abuse.

Attend court sessions and provide evidence as a witness.

Participate in Company initiated wellness and victim support initiatives.

Optimise existing business processes through applications.

Assist in the development of suitable plans to secure victims (incl. their movement to a place of Safety).

Desired Skills:

Forensic Welfare

PSIRA

Criminal Cases

Family Violence

Sexual Offence

Child Abuse

Firearm Competency

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position